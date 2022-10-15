'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Instagram Celebrity

The expectant mom announces her pregnancy by sharing two pictures of her and her husband posing on the red carpet on the opening night of his Broadway show, 'The Piano Lesson'.

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Trai Byers and Grace Gealey. The former "Empire" stars, who have been married for six years, are currently expecting their first child together.

On Friday, October 14, the pregnant mom shared two pictures of her and her husband posing on the red carpet on the opening night of his Broadway show, "The Piano Lesson". In the snaps, she could be seen cradling her growing baby bump while wearing a coral halter-neck gown.

In the second picture, Trai and Grace put their hands on her belly. She captioned the post by writing, "Happy Opening Night on your Broadway Debut, my beloved King. Words absolutely fail when it comes to describing how deeply and overwhelmingly proud we are of you, @traibyers. What a night!"

The post has since been flooded with congratulatory comments from many. Among them was producer Devon Franklin, who exclaimed, "My brother was a revelation last night!!! Congratulations!!!! I'm so excited to be an uncle!!!!!! Love y'all forever and a day!!" Actress Teyonah Parris added, "CONGRATULATIONS to you both on the amazing journey ahead to parenthood!!"

Yvette Nicole Brown then gushed, "BABY!!!! Congrats you two!!! I saw the glow in your face before I saw you holding the bump!!!" Kelly McCreary, meanwhile, raved, "Ohhhh wonderful!! So much to celebrate! Congratulations to your family!!!"

Trai and Grace tied the knot in 2016. Back in July, the actor shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to his "sweet wife" on Instagram. "To write you on the day of your birth fills my cup. What I did in this life to experience the once in a generation love you give me, Ill never know. Your love is the proof of God's love for me," he began his message.

"To live in the same time as you, to be both inspired and influenced by your walk, is truly a divine gift. God put you in the world to shine as brightly as you do," he continued. "Not a day has been wasted, because you said yes to being a light - to being the flame that dances on the candle. What a vision, to behold you."

"I love you with every part of me, known and unknown. You are a magnet that draws all of my love, and I release into the gravitational pull of you. You can have it. You can have it all. This kind of love is on purpose," Trai further noted. "Praise God for us, baby. Praise God for you. Happy Birthday, my great love. @ladygracebyers