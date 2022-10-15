 

Noah Centineo Left With Dislocated Arm After Trying to Improvise Action Scene in 'Black Adam'

Warner Bros. Pictures
The 'How to Build a Better Boy' actor ended up with a dislocated arm when he tried to be 'funny' while filming an action scene for the Dwayne Johnson-led superhero movie.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Noah Centineo found it amusing when he dislocated his arm filming "Black Adam". While filming a scene as Atom Smasher in the new DC Comics film, the 26-year-old actor decided to change how he approached the clip to make it less serious, but things went badly wrong and he ended up injured.

"It was a great day, I was doing sprints. I was sprinting a lot. I was coming off a sidewalk and there were parked cars and I thought, on the last take, I thought, let me try to [be funny]," he explained to Entertainment Tonight.

"I just wanted to make it funny, you know? We've done it serious so many times, let's see if we can add humour to it, and it was funny because I pretended to hit my knee. I spun around, threw my arm in the air and it [his arm] dislocated completely."

Noah tried to put his arm back into the socket but to no avail and, when crew came to his aid, his costume was cut open and, on a 13th attempt, the limb finally locked back in - but he then promptly dislocated it again.

He joked, "I tried to get it back in, it wouldn't go in, they cut it open and on the 13th try they got it back in but I was so excited that it went back in that I was like, 'Yeah!' and it went right out again."

The actor felt it was important to pay tribute to his alter ego's family background in the movie without drawing too much attention to it. Asked what was important for him to show about the character, he said, "There's so much to it, I think wanting to honour his past and his family but not shove it into people's faces, just the nuance of it."

"That was important to me. His uncle's a superhero, he comes from a pretty precarious past as well, with superheroes and villains."

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Plans to Pit Black Adam Against Superman

Dwayne Johnson Upset With His 'Black Adam' Costume

Aldis Hodge Determined to Convert Non Fans Into Loving Hawkman in 'Black Adam'

New 'Black Adam' Trailer Offers First Glimpse of the Demonic Villain

Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie
Ambulance Called as People Fainted and Vomited at Screenings of Horror Film 'Terrifier 2'

Geena Davis Speaks Against Bill Murray After He's Accused of Sexual Assault on 'Being Mortal' Set

Jamie Lee Curtis 'Proud' as She's Joined by Transgender Daughter at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere

Bill Murray Pays $100K to Settle 'Being Mortal' On-Set Misconduct Allegation Out of Court

Dwayne Johnson Confirms Plans to Pit Black Adam Against Superman

Pete Davidson, Michelle Yeoh Cast in 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Chris Colfer Rules Out Seeing Lea Michele on Broadway, Says He Can Be 'Triggered' at Home

T.J. Miller Clarifies His Comments on 'Horrifically Mean' Ryan Reynolds Were 'Misunderstanding'

Anne Hathaway Addresses 'The Devil Wears Prada' Sequel Speculations

Sean Kanan Claims 'Karate Kid' Bosses Threatened to Fire Him After He 'Almost Died' on Set

Brendan Gleeson Joins 'Joker: Folie a Deux'

Sydney Sweeney to Front Remake of Jane Fonda's Classic Sci-fier 'Barbarella'

