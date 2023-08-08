 

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation
Warner Bros. Pictures
Movie

The Rock suggests his 'Black Adam' franchise became one of the casualties at Warner Bros Discovery as the giant entertainment company underwent a leadership change.

  • Aug 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Dwayne Johnson claims the failed "Black Adam" sequel got lost in a "vortex of new leadership" at Warner Bros Discovery. He talked about it getting dropped on a recent episode of Kevin Hart's "Hart to Heart" show, on which he talked about the passion project that saw him play the titular ancient superhero.

" 'Black Adam' got caught in a vortex of new leadership. And at that time, as we were creating 'Black Adam', developing it, shooting 'Black Adam'… it was so many changes in leadership," The Rock, 51, said when asked by Kevin, 44, how he felt that the franchise was halted.

"And as you know, anytime you have a company, but especially that size and magnitude that's a publicly traded company, and you have all those changes in leadership, you have people coming in who, creatively and fiscally, are going to make decisions that you may not agree with."

Dwayne added the "Black Adam" sequel "got caught in that web of new leadership," and that the project being dropped "will always be one of the biggest mysteries."

  Editors' Pick

He said, "You have the biggest opening of your career. Sure, no China, that could've been maybe 100, maybe 200 million more dollars. You're establishing a new superhero and you want to grow out the franchise."

"You bring back Superman and Henry Cavill - the world went crazy… we created a diverse superhero portfolio, where we have just men and women of colour in 'Black Adam 2' as well."

Ahead of the release of "Black Adam" in October 2022, Dwayne also touted plans to develop his own chapter within the DC Universe and expand the character, but that was before James Gunn and Peter Safran took over and reshaped the entire DC Studios slate.

In December 2022, Johnson announced that plans for a "Black Adam" sequel had halted and would not be resuming anytime soon.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Aqua Glad Mattel Use Their Song in 'Barbie' Years After Legal Battle Over Trademark Violation

Ariana Madix Refuses to Call Tom Schwartz Her Friend
Related Posts
Zachary Levi Confirms Rumors That The Rock Barred Any Black Adam and Shazam Crossover

Zachary Levi Confirms Rumors That The Rock Barred Any Black Adam and Shazam Crossover

Dwayne Johnson Dismisses 'Black Adam' Criticisms: 'That's Just the Business of It'

Dwayne Johnson Dismisses 'Black Adam' Criticisms: 'That's Just the Business of It'

Dwayne Johnson Addresses 'Black Adam' Uncertain Future in James Gunn's DCU

Dwayne Johnson Addresses 'Black Adam' Uncertain Future in James Gunn's DCU

Studio Bosses 'Inexplicably' Didn't Want Henry Cavill Back as Superman Before The Rock Fought for It

Studio Bosses 'Inexplicably' Didn't Want Henry Cavill Back as Superman Before The Rock Fought for It

Latest News
Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'
  • Aug 08, 2023

Kelly Clarkson Shades Brandon Blackstock as She Changes Lyrics to Her Song 'Piece by Piece'

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS
  • Aug 08, 2023

Sandra Bullock's Boyfriend Bryan Randall Died at 57 Following Struggle With ALS

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character
  • Aug 08, 2023

Noah Schnapp Found Courage to Come Out as Gay Because of His 'Stranger Things' Character

Ariana Madix Refuses to Call Tom Schwartz Her Friend
  • Aug 08, 2023

Ariana Madix Refuses to Call Tom Schwartz Her Friend

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation
  • Aug 08, 2023

Dwayne Johnson Blames Leadership Change at WB for 'Black Adam 2' Cancellation

Aqua Glad Mattel Use Their Song in 'Barbie' Years After Legal Battle Over Trademark Violation
  • Aug 08, 2023

Aqua Glad Mattel Use Their Song in 'Barbie' Years After Legal Battle Over Trademark Violation

Most Read
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story
Movie

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Make Movie With Eerie Resemblance to His Life Story

Charlie Day Reflects on Making Critically-Panned Movie 'Fool's Paradise', Disheartened by Criticisms

Charlie Day Reflects on Making Critically-Panned Movie 'Fool's Paradise', Disheartened by Criticisms

Dakota Fanning Trained for Competitive Swimming for 'Man on Fire' Role

Dakota Fanning Trained for Competitive Swimming for 'Man on Fire' Role

Rebel Wilson Shows Injured Face Following Accident on Set of New Movie 'Bride Hard'

Rebel Wilson Shows Injured Face Following Accident on Set of New Movie 'Bride Hard'

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel

Harry Styles' Superhero Movie 'Eros and Pip' Shelved by Marvel

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' Makes History With $1B at Global Box Office

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

'Meg 2' Barely Bites Off 'Barbie' From Box Office's No. 1

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Christopher Nolan Dishes on Why He Refused to Re-Record Unclear Dialogue in 'Oppenheimer'

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'

Matthew Broderick Opens Up on His Struggle to Land Roles After 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'