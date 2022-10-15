 

Bill Murray 'Seething' When Hosting 'Saturday Night Live' as He 'Absolutely' Loathed the Cast

According to former 'SNL' regular Rob Schneider, the 'Groundhog Day' actor 'wasn't very nice' when he dropped by as a guest host on the NBC sketch show.

  Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Rob Schneider says Bill Murray "absolutely" despised the "Saturday Night Live" cast. Warned about the "Groundhog Day" actor - who had been a series regular from 1976 to 1980 - and his unpredictable nature when he returned to guest host the sketch series, the 58-year-old comic claims Murray "wasn't very nice" to him and his castmates when he arrived.

"I won't say who the filmmaker was, but [we were told] 'Bill Murray is gonna come, he's gonna change the…dialogue. He's gonna change things, and it's gonna be great, but you don't know who you're gonna get. Which Bill Murray you're gonna get. The nice Bill Murray? Or you're gonna get the tough Bill Murray?' " Rob said when speaking on SiriusXM's "The Jim Norton and Sam Roberts Show".

"He's super nice to fans. He wasn't very nice to us. …He wasn't very - he hated us on 'Saturday Night Live' when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

According to Rob, Bill particularly "hated" the late Chris Farley and Adam Sandler. The "Big Stan" star had a theory the "Ghostbusters" actor disliked Chris - who died from a drug overdose aged 33 in 1997 - lived his life like the late John Belushi, who died at the same age from the same cause in 1982.

He said, "He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him. I don't know exactly, but I want to believe that it's because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi, who [was] his friend who he saw die, that he thought it was cool to be that out of control. That's my interpretation, but I don't really know. I don't believe it. I only believe it 50 percent."

As for Adam, Rob claimed Bill "really hated" him because "he just wasn't into that groove of it, you know?" He added, "And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like … as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up."

The "Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo" actor - who insisted Bill was his "hero" - starred on the show from 1990 to 1994.

Meanwhile, after leaving in 1980, Bill returned as guest host five times and made a cameo in November 1994, with two of his appearances coinciding with Rob's stint.

