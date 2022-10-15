 

Harrison Ford Rumored to Join Marvel as Thunderbolt Ross

GQ Magazine/Marvel
Movie

The 'Indiana Jones' actor is allegedly joining Marvel Cinematic Universe in an upcoming movie to replace late William Hurt as General Thaddeus E. 'Thunderbolt' Ross.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Harrison Ford is allegedly coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 80-year-old star - who has appeared in some of the biggest film franchises of all time - has been rumored to become the latest big-name actor to join the MCU.

In the Marvel movies, Harrison is expected to replace William Hurt - who died in March, aged 71 - as General Thaddeus E. "Thunderbolt" Ross. Over recent months, the Hollywood icon - who is widely known for playing Indiana Jones in the titular film franchise - has been strongly linked with the MCU.

And according to reporter Jeff Sneider, he's now signed a deal with Marvel that will see him appear in '"Captain America: New World Order". The actor has also been tipped to star in the upcoming superhero movie "Thunderbolts".

Despite this, Harrison previously claimed that Marvel had "killed" the success of its superhero films by releasing too many of them. The acting legend made the claim during a discussion about the upcoming "Indiana Jones" movie, which is slated for release in 2023.

Harrison - who first starred as the adventurer in "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981 - said, "I don't really want to give them what they wanna see, I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. The Marvel movies are a spectacular example of a success that worked the other way round - they killed it."

Harrison suggested that he wouldn't allow the franchise to follow the same path as the Marvel movies. Speaking about their plans, Harrison said, "We're not going to make another 'Indiana Jones' unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best."

The actor also insisted he wouldn't commit to another "Indiana Jones" movie unless he was totally convinced by the project. He explained, "We're determined to get it right before we get it made."

