 

Anne Hathaway and 'Ocean's 8' Co-Stars Burst Into Tears When Donald Trump Won Election

Elle Magazine/Sharif Hamza
According to the 'Devil Wears Prada' actress, she and her castmates in the all-female movie were in despair after learning of Trump's triumph over Hilary Clinton.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Anne Hathaway and her "Ocean's 8" co-stars broke down in tears when Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton to the US presidency. After realizing men in Hollywood travel in a "pack" while shooting the all-female led film, the 39-year-old actress wants to make more movies filled with women.

"My first day of shooting was the day after the 2016 election. We all got our hair and makeup done in the morning and then watched Hillary's concession speech - and then cried, and then redid our hair and makeup, and then worked a 20-hour day," Anne, who starred in the "Ocean's Eleven" spin-off with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter, told the November issue of Elle about shooting it in 2016.

"Because women are really tough. Like, why has it taken this long into my career to have this many women on set? And then I remember having a distinct feeling, 'Oh, this is what it's like to be a man in Hollywood'. Wherever they go, they're in a pack - there's so much ease in this. And I just wanted more of it."

"I thought, I have to make this an intention in my career. To work with other women and to create opportunities for as many women to work together."

Anne also told Elle says she was too "stressed out" to enjoy amazing moments in her early career. The mum-of-two said she got consumed by worry as she was fixated on not "messing up" on jobs, but added she is now mature enough to enjoy herself while working.

She added, "In the beginning of my career, I was so worried about messing up that I missed a lot of great moments because I was so stressed out. I'm at a point in my life now where I know having a first time at something remarkable like that - it's the only time it ever happens."

"Being in a place where I could enjoy it felt like a really positive development… I have worked too hard on seeing myself with kinder eyes to give away my peace to those who haven't found it for themselves yet. So I do my best to not be afraid of what others might say and just focus on enjoying my life."

Shanina Shaik Shares Glimpses of Son Zai After Welcoming First Child

Eminem in 'Advanced Talks' to Headline Glastonbury 2023
