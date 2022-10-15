Eminem in 'Advanced Talks' to Headline Glastonbury 2023

Instagram Music

The Slim Shady is reportedly in advanced negotiations to perform at one of the main stages for the first time when the one of the UK biggest music festival returns next year.

AceShowbiz - Eminem is reportedly in "advanced talks" to headline the Glastonbury festival. The 49-year-old rapper - born Marshall Bruce Mathers III - is allegedly set to sign to play the event for the first time.

"Eminem is wanted for a huge slot at Glastonbury and has been in talks for yonks. His dates all line up and if they can get him on board, it will be the first time he has ever played at the festival. Eminem is one of the greatest rappers on the planet and to have him down on the farm would be incredible," a source told The Sun on Friday, October 14.

"There is also a huge nostalgia factor with Eminem. He has been around for over 25 years and everyone knows his music. It would be a really special moment, not just for him but for everyone at the festival. The organisers think he will sign on the dotted line and they can get things moving."

It comes after The Sun reported in September the Arctic Monkeys have apparently also signed to headline Glastonbury 2023. A source said at the time, "Alex Turner and the band are coming back to Glastonbury and this time their set is going to be even bigger and better."

"The lads have signed on the dotted line and will return to the Pyramid Stage next June. It is really special for them to be doing a hat-trick on that stage and it is something they have wanted to do for a while. After the festival dates lined up with their upcoming tour they said they couldn't not play there again."

"The band are in the process of putting together their team and are working on making their performance one of Glastonbury's most memorable."