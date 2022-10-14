Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary

Cover Images/Janet Mayer TV

A new report claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving conflicting stories on their upcoming Netflix docuseries, which reportedly is set to launch in December, and Harry's tell-all book.

Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly aren't on the same page when it comes to what stories they will share with the public. A new report claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex contradict their stories on their upcoming Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir.

The conflicting comments allegedly confused the filmmakers on Netflix. "A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue," a senior Netflix source revealed to Page Six.

The source also noted that the pair requested a last-minute edit to the project, though Netflix reportedly rejected it. "Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project," the source added.

Previous report revealed that Meghan and Harry were "panicked" as they wanted to alter a big part of their upcoming docuseries on Netflix. "Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project," a Netflix source said at the time.

Another industry insider added, "Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it's their story, from their own mouths." It was said that the couple wanted to edit the docuseries, which reportedly will include a number of truth bombs involving King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the request, the streaming giant allegedly stood by the filmmakers who wanted to keep the content. "They've made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided - to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely," the Netflix source continued. "Netflix is standing by the filmmakers."

According to Page Six, the highly-anticipated docuseries will arrive in early December. "Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio - all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform," a Netflix source claimed. As for Harry's tell-all book, it hasn't been given a publication date.