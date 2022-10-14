 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
TV

A new report claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving conflicting stories on their upcoming Netflix docuseries, which reportedly is set to launch in December, and Harry's tell-all book.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seemingly aren't on the same page when it comes to what stories they will share with the public. A new report claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex contradict their stories on their upcoming Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir.

The conflicting comments allegedly confused the filmmakers on Netflix. "A lot in the show contradicted what Harry has written, so that was an issue," a senior Netflix source revealed to Page Six.

The source also noted that the pair requested a last-minute edit to the project, though Netflix reportedly rejected it. "Then Harry and Meghan made significant requests [to filmmakers] to walk back content they themselves have provided, for their own project," the source added.

  See also...

Previous report revealed that Meghan and Harry were "panicked" as they wanted to alter a big part of their upcoming docuseries on Netflix. "Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project," a Netflix source said at the time.

Another industry insider added, "Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it's their story, from their own mouths." It was said that the couple wanted to edit the docuseries, which reportedly will include a number of truth bombs involving King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the request, the streaming giant allegedly stood by the filmmakers who wanted to keep the content. "They've made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided - to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely," the Netflix source continued. "Netflix is standing by the filmmakers."

According to Page Six, the highly-anticipated docuseries will arrive in early December. "Netflix needs a couple of months to do all of the formatting and dubbing, subtitling and audio - all of that stuff that enables it to launch on the platform," a Netflix source claimed. As for Harry's tell-all book, it hasn't been given a publication date.

You can share this post!

Kodak Black Accused of Stealing Saucy Santana's Song 'Walk' Over Identical Lyrics
Related Posts
King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Ripple of Hope Award From Kennedy Organization

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Ripple of Hope Award From Kennedy Organization

Meghan Markle Pleaded for Help From Female Shopper When Her Mental Health Plummeted

Meghan Markle Pleaded for Help From Female Shopper When Her Mental Health Plummeted

Netflix Ignores 'Panicked' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Request for Docuseries Edits

Netflix Ignores 'Panicked' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Request for Docuseries Edits

Most Read
Blake Shelton Announces He'll 'Step Away' From 'The Voice' After Season 23
TV

Blake Shelton Announces He'll 'Step Away' From 'The Voice' After Season 23

Lisa Rinna Ripped by Cancer Institute Over Comments on 'RHOBH' Finale

Lisa Rinna Ripped by Cancer Institute Over Comments on 'RHOBH' Finale

'The Voice' Already Tried to Get Rid of Blake Shelton Before His Exit Announcement

'The Voice' Already Tried to Get Rid of Blake Shelton Before His Exit Announcement

'The Voice' Recap: Camila Cabello Uses Her One and Only 'Save' in First Battle Rounds

'The Voice' Recap: Camila Cabello Uses Her One and Only 'Save' in First Battle Rounds

Yolanda Hadid Explains How Joining 'RHOBH' Affects Her Mental Health

Yolanda Hadid Explains How Joining 'RHOBH' Affects Her Mental Health

HBO's 'The Shop' Scraps Kanye West Episode Due to 'Dangerous Stereotype'

HBO's 'The Shop' Scraps Kanye West Episode Due to 'Dangerous Stereotype'

Joseph Baena Reveals What Is Changing From His Body After Joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

Joseph Baena Reveals What Is Changing From His Body After Joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

Find Out Trevor Noah's Final Episode on 'The Daily Show'

Find Out Trevor Noah's Final Episode on 'The Daily Show'

Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Joining 'The Voice'

Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Joining 'The Voice'

Kim Kardashian Admits to Feeling 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Online Attacks

Kim Kardashian Admits to Feeling 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Online Attacks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary