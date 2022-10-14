Megan Thee Stallion Urges Butt-Naked Sarah Sherman to Cover Her 'WAP' in Silly 'SNL' Teaser

Instagram TV

In the hilarious teaser, the Houston-born hip-hop star also explains how she really feels ahead of her debut as the host of the iconic NBC sketch comedy show.

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her humorous side in a hilarious promo for her highly-anticipated "Saturday Night Live" debut. The Hottie Houston hilariously confronts Sarah Sherman in a silly teaser.

In the video, Sarah pops her head in to check on the "WAP" rapper, who's practicing her lines. "Oh my god! Sarah girl, hey! I am so excited," the 27-year-old spitter says. "I'm a little nervous, but I feel like we're gonna have fun."

Sarah, who's only shown close up in the first few shots, responds, "That's the spirit, you're the best. You're literally gonna be amazing." Then Megan pauses and tells Sarah, "Sarah, b***h, do you know you are completely naked?"

The video then zooms out and shows a naked Sarah realizing she's been in the nude this whole time. "Yeah, like totally naked," Megan says. "So, like all day, you didn't know you was completely butt-a** naked?"

"No! And I literally saw all of my coworkers. I took two trains here with a transfer. I bought a candy bar from a kid on a train," Sarah responds as Meg makes a silly disgusted face. "And nobody, not one person, said a single thing? Ugh!"

Then Megan makes a reference to one of her most iconic songs. The Grammy-winning star says, "Well, let me be the first to tell you. Your whole 'WAP' is out," to which Sarah responds, "More like a DAP. Dry as a bone."

Megan will pull double duty, as host and musical guest, in the Saturday, October 15 episode of the iconic NBC sketch comedy show. Expressing her excitement, the "Hot Girl Summer" raptress turned to her Instagram page to alert her fans. "Hosting andddd performingggg REAL HOT GIRL S**T @nbcsnl tune in ALL HOTTIES," so the "Sweetest Pie" femcee wrote.

This will be Megan's second time taking the "SNL" stage. The "Hot Girl Summer" artist previously appeared as a musical guest to perform "Savage" and "Don't Stop" in 2020.