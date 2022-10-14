 

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Butt-Naked Sarah Sherman to Cover Her 'WAP' in Silly 'SNL' Teaser

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Butt-Naked Sarah Sherman to Cover Her 'WAP' in Silly 'SNL' Teaser
Instagram
TV

In the hilarious teaser, the Houston-born hip-hop star also explains how she really feels ahead of her debut as the host of the iconic NBC sketch comedy show.

  • Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion is showing off her humorous side in a hilarious promo for her highly-anticipated "Saturday Night Live" debut. The Hottie Houston hilariously confronts Sarah Sherman in a silly teaser.

In the video, Sarah pops her head in to check on the "WAP" rapper, who's practicing her lines. "Oh my god! Sarah girl, hey! I am so excited," the 27-year-old spitter says. "I'm a little nervous, but I feel like we're gonna have fun."

Sarah, who's only shown close up in the first few shots, responds, "That's the spirit, you're the best. You're literally gonna be amazing." Then Megan pauses and tells Sarah, "Sarah, b***h, do you know you are completely naked?"

The video then zooms out and shows a naked Sarah realizing she's been in the nude this whole time. "Yeah, like totally naked," Megan says. "So, like all day, you didn't know you was completely butt-a** naked?"

  See also...

"No! And I literally saw all of my coworkers. I took two trains here with a transfer. I bought a candy bar from a kid on a train," Sarah responds as Meg makes a silly disgusted face. "And nobody, not one person, said a single thing? Ugh!"

Then Megan makes a reference to one of her most iconic songs. The Grammy-winning star says, "Well, let me be the first to tell you. Your whole 'WAP' is out," to which Sarah responds, "More like a DAP. Dry as a bone."

Megan will pull double duty, as host and musical guest, in the Saturday, October 15 episode of the iconic NBC sketch comedy show. Expressing her excitement, the "Hot Girl Summer" raptress turned to her Instagram page to alert her fans. "Hosting andddd performingggg REAL HOT GIRL S**T @nbcsnl tune in ALL HOTTIES," so the "Sweetest Pie" femcee wrote.

This will be Megan's second time taking the "SNL" stage. The "Hot Girl Summer" artist previously appeared as a musical guest to perform "Savage" and "Don't Stop" in 2020.

You can share this post!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary

'Teen Mom' Star Cheyenne Floyd's Husband Sentenced to Jail 2 Weeks After Wedding

Related Posts
Megan Thee Stallion's TwitchCon Performance Interrupted by Fan

Megan Thee Stallion's TwitchCon Performance Interrupted by Fan

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Collaboration With Netflix's 'Stranger Things'

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Collaboration With Netflix's 'Stranger Things'

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Hair Color at Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit

Megan Thee Stallion Debuts New Hair Color at Forbes 30 Under 30 Summit

Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over 'Nice' BF Pardison Fontaine After Sweet Halloween-Themed Date Night

Megan Thee Stallion Gushes Over 'Nice' BF Pardison Fontaine After Sweet Halloween-Themed Date Night

Most Read
Blake Shelton Announces He'll 'Step Away' From 'The Voice' After Season 23
TV

Blake Shelton Announces He'll 'Step Away' From 'The Voice' After Season 23

'The Voice' Already Tried to Get Rid of Blake Shelton Before His Exit Announcement

'The Voice' Already Tried to Get Rid of Blake Shelton Before His Exit Announcement

Lisa Rinna Ripped by Cancer Institute Over Comments on 'RHOBH' Finale

Lisa Rinna Ripped by Cancer Institute Over Comments on 'RHOBH' Finale

'The Voice' Recap: Camila Cabello Uses Her One and Only 'Save' in First Battle Rounds

'The Voice' Recap: Camila Cabello Uses Her One and Only 'Save' in First Battle Rounds

Yolanda Hadid Explains How Joining 'RHOBH' Affects Her Mental Health

Yolanda Hadid Explains How Joining 'RHOBH' Affects Her Mental Health

HBO's 'The Shop' Scraps Kanye West Episode Due to 'Dangerous Stereotype'

HBO's 'The Shop' Scraps Kanye West Episode Due to 'Dangerous Stereotype'

Joseph Baena Reveals What Is Changing From His Body After Joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

Joseph Baena Reveals What Is Changing From His Body After Joining 'Dancing with the Stars'

Find Out Trevor Noah's Final Episode on 'The Daily Show'

Find Out Trevor Noah's Final Episode on 'The Daily Show'

Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Joining 'The Voice'

Louis Tomlinson Supports Niall Horan Joining 'The Voice'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Contradict Themselves in Harry's Book and Netflix's Documentary

Kim Kardashian Admits to Feeling 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Online Attacks

Kim Kardashian Admits to Feeling 'Exhausted' by Kanye West's Online Attacks

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Butt-Naked Sarah Sherman to Cover Her 'WAP' in Silly 'SNL' Teaser

Megan Thee Stallion Urges Butt-Naked Sarah Sherman to Cover Her 'WAP' in Silly 'SNL' Teaser