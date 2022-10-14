 

Emma Bunton Addresses Rumor Spice Girls Are Booked for Glastonbury

Emma Bunton Addresses Rumor Spice Girls Are Booked for Glastonbury
The Baby Spice has set the record straight on the buzzing report that she and her bandmates have been tapped to perform at one of the UK biggest music festivals next year.

AceShowbiz - Emma Bunton says the Spice Girls haven't gotten an offer to play at Glastonbury. Despite being the group being rumoured to be taking to the stage at the iconic music festival next year, the 46-year-old star insisted the opportunity hasn't actually been offered although she admitted they'd be happy to do the gig.

"I dare you to tell us if you're going to be playing Glastonbury next year," host Keith Lemon said when Emma appeared on the "Back Then When" podcast. "Ah, I hope so... Can I be real? No one's asked us," the singer replied.

"No! I read it as well this week saying, ‘Oh, we've asked them. We're quite far down.' All of us have been on the phone like… no one's asked us! I think it would be fab [if they asked]."

And although Victoria Beckham opted out of the group's 2019 reunion tour, Emma thinks the fashion designer would be happy to join her, Geri Horner, Mel B, and Mel C at Glastonbury. She added, "And I have spoken to Victoria about it too. And I think she'd be up for Glasto. We've got to do it. Definitely."

Emma's comments come after Mel C recently admitted the group are always "working on" getting Victoria back on stage with them. She said, "In my heart of hearts, I want to get back onstage. So me and Mel B are championing and we're all talking and trying to make that happen. It's like … 'No pressure. But the world wants it.' "

Although they don't have any shows booked yet, they are always talking about getting back out on the road and are determined to get Victoria back behind the microphone.

She added, "We hope - I can't give a time frame. It is something we want to do. We are trying to push through. At the moment, Victoria is in the wings. She is always involved creatively. We want her to be happy. It is our dream to get her back."

Melanie has been dropping regular hints that she would love for the "Viva Forever" hitmakers to play Glastonbury, and she quipped she would go as far to "pick up litter" on site just to return to the world-famous festival after making her debut DJing and performing a duet of 'Spice Up Your Life' with Blossoms at Worthy Farm in June.

