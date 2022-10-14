Ringo Starr Cancels His Tour Again Due to COVID-19

Cover Images/Robert Bell Music

AceShowbiz - Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled his tour after again testing positive for Covid. The Beatles' drummer announced the news days after saying his shows were back on after a negative test for the virus, which led to the cancellation of shows at the start of October.

He tweeted on Thursday, October 13, alongside a selfie of himself flashing a peace sign, "I'm sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid the rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo".

Ringo will be pulling out of shows in San Jose, California on October 14, Paso Robles on October 15, Los Angeles on October 16, and two dates in Mexico City on October 19 and 20. He had previously posted his negative Covid test result on Instagram, saying, "On the road again I will see you in Seattle on Tuesday the 11th Portland Wednesday I am negative peace and love everybody thanks for waiting. Ringo."

Ringo cancelled five shows at the start of the month after he tested positive for Covid. The Beatles veteran and his All-Starr band axed the performances in Canada following the diagnosis, which came despite a spokesperson for the group initially saying the drummer did not have the illness.

It came after Ringo pulled out of a gig on October 1 at the Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, Michigan, saying he was to ill to go on stage. The All-Starr band’s show scheduled for Sunday night in Prior Lake, Minnesota, was also axed.

On October 3, it emerged he had tested positive for Covid and wouldn't be playing in Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Lethbridge, or arenas in Abbotsford and Penticton. A statement confirmed, "Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is recovering at home. As always, he and the All Starrs send peace and love to their fans, and hope to see them back out on the road soon."

The shows were part of a wider tour that was due to stay on the road after his recovery. Ringo pulled out of the gig at the Four Winds Casino hours before he was due on stage after realising he could not perform due to an illness which was then understood to have impacted his voice.

Ringo celebrated his 82nd birthday in July by maintaining the tradition of hosting his yearly "Peace and Love" party in Beverly Hills. He and his second wife Barbara also toasted 41 years of marriage in April.

The nine-time Grammy winner – who has sons Zak, 56, Jason, 54, and daughter Lee, 51, from his decade-long marriage to Maureen Starkey – concluded his "Spring Tour 2022" on June 26 in Clearwater Florida with his All-Starr Band. Postponed from 2020 due to the pandemic, it was set to finish on October 20 in Mexico City.