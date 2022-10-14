 

Lili Reinhart Celebrating as She Becomes 'Reiki Master'

The 'Riverdale' actress thanks her teachers for guiding her during 'journey into reiki healing' while her celebrity friends are quick to send love and congratulation.

AceShowbiz - Lili Reinhart has become a "master of reiki." Taking to social media, the 26-year-old actress reveals that she has trained in the Japanese form of energy healing and was "grateful" to teachers at Luminaries Healing.

"I became a reiki master today. My journey into reiki healing can't be simplified into a caption, so for now I will just state my gratitude towards @luminarieshealing for guiding me in my mastery journey," she wrote on Instagram.

Lili is best known for playing Betty Cooper on "Riverdale" and her co-stars from the teen drama series were quick to send their congratulations.

Vanessa Morgan - who plays Toni Topaz - wrote, "Omggggg my personal reiki master, proud of you (sic)," while Veronica Lodge actress Camila Mendes added "proud of you" and emblazed her comment with heart emojis.

The "Hustlers" star first spoke publicly about her training in Reiki - which is type of stress and anxiety reduction technique focused on touch - in 2020, where she admitted she was "trying to take full advantage" of the pandemic.

She said, "I've very much been…just trying to take full advantage of this very rare time. where I don't have much to do and deal with my own little box of trauma in the back of my head that I wouldn't normally ever want to sift through, you know?"

"I'm fortunate enough that I can have therapy every week as well as methods of healing such as Reiki, which a lot of people don't have the opportunity to do. As far as lessons that I've learned, we are so powerful as human beings and we don't get that taught or told to us enough."

"Things like how we can manifest things in our world and heal ourselves. We [tend to] look for outside sources to heal us, but the truth of the matter is that healing very much happens from inside of you."

