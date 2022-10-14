 

Elon Musk's 'Burnt Hair' Perfume Sells Fast at $100 Per Bottle After Launch

The Tesla boss describes his newly-launched perfume 'the finest fragrance' in the world as he hypes up his new business venture on social media and proudly calls himself 'perfume salesman.'

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk has released the "finest" perfume in the world. Dubbing his new scent the "finest fragrance on Earth", the SpaceX founder has christened it "Burnt Hair".

The 50-year-old billionaire takes to Twitter to label the aroma you get "leaning over a candle at the dinner table" and claims to have already shifted 10,000 units for $100 a pop, raking in a $1 million in revenue.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable - why did I even fight it for so long!?" Elon asked his 108 million followers.

The Tesla boss changed his bio on the microblogging app - that he is now embroiled in a legal battle with after seeking to acquire it for $44 billion - to read "perfume salesman."

Elon first teased getting into the eau toilette game last month, posting an off-handed quip, " 'Burnt Hair' - Scent for Men by Singed. Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport!"

The foray into the beauty industry follows in his habit of turning jokes into products that his faithful fans buy in droves. In 2018, Elon made $10 million by flogging $500 flamethrowers via his The Boring Company.

At the time, he tweeted, "The rumour that I'm secretly creating a zombie apocalypse to generate demand for flamethrowers is completely false."

In 2020, he created Tesla branded "short shorts" - red satin shorts designed in an attempt to tease short sellers who bet against his electric supercars - and they were quick to sell out after being priced at $69.42, a homage to a naughty bedroom move and the annual cannabis celebration.

