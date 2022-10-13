Kanye West All Smiles While Reuniting With Ray J at Candace Owens' BLM Documentary Screening

Cover Images/Hoo-me.com/Seth Browarnik Celebrity

In other news of Kanye, the conservative political commentator reveals on Twitter that JP Morgan Chase has cut ties with the 'Donda' artist amid his 'White Lives Matter' and anti-semitic tweets controversy.

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Ray J have reunited. The "Donda" artist and the "One Wish" singer shared spotlight while attending the screening of Candace Owens' new documentary, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM", on Wednesday night, October 12.

At the event, Ye was all smiles as he donned an all-black attire which included a dress jacket, baggy pants, tall boots and a T-shirt. The Yeezy designer paired the look with his now-iconic black baseball hat that reads "2024."

Joining him on the red carpet was Ray J, who used to date Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The R&B singer looked dapper in a long coat, black tie and slacks. While the two stars kept their distance, they managed to be civil with each other as they posed for cameras with Candace.

It was surprising as Kanye previously claimed that he had a talk with Ray J to stop a second sex tape of Kim and Ray J from leaking. "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night," the 45-year-old rapper/designer said during an interview with Jason Lee of "Hollywood Unlocked" back in January. "I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 A.M. in the morning."

Ray J, however, insisted that he didn't have the second sex tape. He later joined forces with Ye to call out momager Kris Jenner, whom they accused of being the "mastermind" of the sex tape leak.

In other news of Kanye, Candace revealed on Twitter that JP Morgan Chase cut ties with the Chicago artist. "Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank," she tweeted on Wednesday. "I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank."

"We have reached extremely frightening times in this country. Who are what has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up. Tonight I am focusing on my BLM documentary premiere. We will revisit this crucial topic tomorrow," the conservative political commentator added in a separate tweet.

Candace also attached a picture of the notice. The letter read, "Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities."