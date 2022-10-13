 

Kanye West All Smiles While Reuniting With Ray J at Candace Owens' BLM Documentary Screening

Kanye West All Smiles While Reuniting With Ray J at Candace Owens' BLM Documentary Screening
Cover Images/Hoo-me.com/Seth Browarnik
Celebrity

In other news of Kanye, the conservative political commentator reveals on Twitter that JP Morgan Chase has cut ties with the 'Donda' artist amid his 'White Lives Matter' and anti-semitic tweets controversy.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West and Ray J have reunited. The "Donda" artist and the "One Wish" singer shared spotlight while attending the screening of Candace Owens' new documentary, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM", on Wednesday night, October 12.

At the event, Ye was all smiles as he donned an all-black attire which included a dress jacket, baggy pants, tall boots and a T-shirt. The Yeezy designer paired the look with his now-iconic black baseball hat that reads "2024."

Joining him on the red carpet was Ray J, who used to date Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The R&B singer looked dapper in a long coat, black tie and slacks. While the two stars kept their distance, they managed to be civil with each other as they posed for cameras with Candace.

It was surprising as Kanye previously claimed that he had a talk with Ray J to stop a second sex tape of Kim and Ray J from leaking. "I went and got the laptop from Ray J myself that night," the 45-year-old rapper/designer said during an interview with Jason Lee of "Hollywood Unlocked" back in January. "I met this man at the airport, then got on a red-eye, came back [and] delivered it to her at 8 A.M. in the morning."

  See also...

Ray J, however, insisted that he didn't have the second sex tape. He later joined forces with Ye to call out momager Kris Jenner, whom they accused of being the "mastermind" of the sex tape leak.

In other news of Kanye, Candace revealed on Twitter that JP Morgan Chase cut ties with the Chicago artist. "Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank," she tweeted on Wednesday. "I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank."

"We have reached extremely frightening times in this country. Who are what has landed us into these times is an ongoing discussion which I would like to open up. Tonight I am focusing on my BLM documentary premiere. We will revisit this crucial topic tomorrow," the conservative political commentator added in a separate tweet.

Candace also attached a picture of the notice. The letter read, "Dear Ye, We are sending this letter to confirm our recent discussion with [redacted name] that JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. (The Bank) has decided to end its banking relation with Yeezy LLC and its affiliated entities."

You can share this post!

Cardi B Reportedly 'Divorcing' Offset Over Saweetie Cheating Rumors

Charleston White Calls King Harris 'Ugly,' Claims He's Not Afraid of T.I.
Related Posts
Report: Kanye West Said He Loved Hitler In 2018 Interview

Report: Kanye West Said He Loved Hitler In 2018 Interview

Kanye West Shares Cospiracy Theory About Actors Being Hired to 'Sexualize' His Kids

Kanye West Shares Cospiracy Theory About Actors Being Hired to 'Sexualize' His Kids

Kanye West Seen on Another Date With Model Juliana Nalu

Kanye West Seen on Another Date With Model Juliana Nalu

Kanye West Plays Porn for Adidas Execs During Business Meeting

Kanye West Plays Porn for Adidas Execs During Business Meeting

Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Emma Roberts 'Cautious' About Introducing New Beau Cody John to Son Rhodes

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge