Madonna May Have Taken Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedures 'Little Too Far,' Says Experts

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop has shocked her fans with her youthful wrinkles-free look which many believe that it's a result of plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures.

Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - Madonna often shocks fans with her youthful look that appeared to be a result of plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures lately. However, according to plastic surgery experts, Madge has taken it "a little bit too far."

Plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir told Page Six in an article published on Wednesday, October 12, "She does look like Halloween came a little early. She has a really exaggerated 'V'-shape now."

Dr. Ramtin added that the 64-year-old Queen of Pop's cheeks appear "too high," claiming it's evident she had done work to them because of their plump appearance. The doctor, who is one of Hollywood's go-to rhinoplasty doctors, further pointed out, "Overall, she looks like she has taken plastic surgery and aesthetic procedures a little too far."

Another doctor, Dr. Ehsan Ali, told the outlet, "When I first saw the post, like many others, I too was very surprised by how Madonna looked," before listing off about nine procedures he believes the "Like a Virgin" songstress has done.

"She for sure had a facelift," Dr. Ali claimed. The CEO of Beverly Hills Concierge Doctor and Urgent Care explained, "You can see her skin is pulled back and tightened, with no loose skin and no wrinkles. A facelift also alters the shape of your eyes, which you can see in her image, her eyes seem 'pulled back.' "

Dr. Ali also noted that he thinks Madonna has had rhinoplasty. "The nose looks too narrow with a pointy tip," Dr. Ali, who boasts clients such as Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Gwen Stefani and Ariana Grande, said.

Dr. Ali added that Madonna may have gotten botox, a toxin used to reduce wrinkles, in several different areas of her face. "There is minimal movement and no expression lines, which confirms there are several units of botox in her forehead, crows feet, and glabella (commonly referred to as the 11's, which are the vertical lines in between the eyes when frowning)," he elaborated.

Physician associate Pamela Weinberger of Plump Cosmetics and Injectables in Miami added that Madonna could have injected her cheeks with filler. Pamela also noted that the use of filler "over time" may be what's giving the star an "unnatural" look.

Pamela also pointed out that it appears Madonna has injected filler into the temples of her head, which she says is usually "most impactful" for those who are aging because the region can become very hollow. She added that Madonna is "extremely overdone" with the filler.

"Madonna should have an injector that is honest about maintenance dissolving treatments so that she doesn't become overfilled and she maintains her face structure that we all love," Pamela said. The physician associate also shared that another procedure that may be causing the "Vogue" singer to look unnatural is a surgical brow lift.

Of Madonna's youthful and smooth skin in her social media photos, Internet sleuth suggested the "Papa Don't Preach" singer seek professional help. "someone needs to help her get evaluated for dementia," one person shared their thoughts on Twitter, with another adding, "She needs to get serious help. fr."