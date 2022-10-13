 

Brandy Recovering After Hospitalized for Alleged Seizure

Brandy Recovering After Hospitalized for Alleged Seizure
The 'Boy Is Mine' hitmaker thanks fans for their support as she's 'getting the rest [she] needs' after she was allegedly rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles.

AceShowbiz - Brandy is recuperating after suffering a health scare. After reportedly rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Tuesday, October 11 after suffering a suspected seizure, the 43-year-old singer has now taken to social media to reassure her followers and to thank them for their support.

"To my beloved fam, friends, and starz thank you for sending love and light my way. I am following doctors' orders and getting the rest I need due to dehydration and low amounts of nutrition. Thank you for your prayers and support. Grateful for you all, see you soon [heart and stars emojis] (sic)," the "Boy Is Mine" hitmaker wrote on Instagram.

Brandy didn't go into detail about her health scare or address reports that she'd suffered a seizure. But in June 2017, the "Moesha" star was taken to a hospital after being found unconscious on a Delta flight between Los Angeles and New York City.

A rep for the actress - who is the sister of singer Ray J - said at the time, "She has been travelling extensively as part of an ongoing tour and several personal appearances. In recent days, she has taken more than ten long-haul flights including internationally. She was in the studio all night last night until it was time for her to leave for the airport to catch a 5.45 A.M. flight."

The chart-topping star was said to have been "exhausted" as a result of her hectic work schedule at the time. Her rep added, "The stress of all of the travelling and working so incessantly has exhausted her. She will be relaxing for the next few days."

