 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Ripple of Hope Award From Kennedy Organization

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Receive Ripple of Hope Award From Kennedy Organization
Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo
Celebrity

The Duchess of Sussex and her royal husband have been honored with an accolade from Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation for their humanitarian work.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been lauded with the Ripple of Hope Award. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan - who tied the knot in 2018 but stepped down from royal duties in 2020 - are applauded for their humanitarian work on social issues such as racial justice and mental health through their Archewell Foundation with the accolade from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights organisation.

"When The Duke and Duchess accepted our award laureate invitation back in March, we were thrilled. The couple has always stood out for their willingness to speak up and change the narrative on racial justice and mental health around the world," said Kerry Kennedy, the president of RFK Human Rights.

"They embody the type of moral courage that my father once called the 'one essential, vital quality for those who seek to change a world that yields most painfully to change."

  See also...

Other laureates for this year include co-founder and managing partner of Siris, Frank Baker, chair of the board and CEO of the Bank of America, Brian Moynihan, as well as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier this week, Harry - who has son Archie, three, as well as 16-month-old Lili with the former "Suits" actress - warned that the UK is "going through a lot" and urged people to "help" others where they can.

Speaking to winners of the WellChild Award via video call from his California mansion, he said, "The UK is going through a lot right now. And it needs people like you to continue to do what you do and to inspire other people to step up and help out where they can."

You can share this post!

Kim Kardashian Hasn't Talked to Kanye West Since White Lives Matter Controversy

Brandy Recovering After Hospitalized for Alleged Seizure
Related Posts
Meghan Markle Pleaded for Help From Female Shopper When Her Mental Health Plummeted

Meghan Markle Pleaded for Help From Female Shopper When Her Mental Health Plummeted

Netflix Ignores 'Panicked' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Request for Docuseries Edits

Netflix Ignores 'Panicked' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Request for Docuseries Edits

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

Meghan Markle Slams 'Austin Powers' and 'Kill Bill' for Promoting Racial Stereotyping of Asian

Most Read
T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son
Celebrity

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd