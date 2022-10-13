 

Kim Kardashian Hasn't Talked to Kanye West Since White Lives Matter Controversy

Although the mother of four hasn't reached out to her former husband, she is reportedly trying her hardest to co-parent her children with the hip-hop star.

  Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian is trying "her best" to co-parent with Kanye West. Although she has reportedly "not spoken to" her ex-husband in recent days, she is doing her utmost when it comes to sharing the duties of raising her kids with him.

"Kim has not spoken to Kanye. She is doing her best to co-parent with him in a safe way for her children," a source told ET Online.

The 41-year-old reality megastar was married to "Stronger" rapper Kanye - who caused controversy at Paris Fashion Week by wearing a White Lives Matter shirt before making anti-Semitic statements on Twitter - from 2014 until 2021 and has children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four and three-year-old Psalm with him.

The claims come just a day after it was alleged that "The Kardashians" star was paying for additional security for her children at school amid "concerns" that her husband's tweets could incite danger for fellow students.

A source said, "The school recently hired additional security as an extra precaution, and Kim is footing the bill. We're told the increased security presence isn't because Kanye himself poses a threat, but there's concern someone could see his messages about the school and show up on campus ... posing a risk to students."

Earlier this week, the "Donda" hitmaker took to social media to pen a tweet eventually removed by Twitter for violating its rules. Kanye tweeted, "I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 On Jewish people. The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

