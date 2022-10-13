Dwayne Johnson Confirms Plans to Pit Black Adam Against Superman

DC Movie

The Rock says 'absolutely' when asked if there is a chance his superhero character will face off fellow DC character, the Man of Steel, in a future feature film.

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is determined to make a Black Adam versus Superman film. Due to play the title role in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) blockbuster "Black Adam", the 50-year-old star wants to pit his character against the Man of Steel.

"Absolutely. That is the whole point of this, man," Dwayne said when asked by CinemaBlend about the plans.

The former WWE star has promised that "Black Adam" will usher in a "new era" for the DC Universe and Johnson suggested that the wishes of fans will be listened to. The Rock explained, "I have been saying for some time, there's a new era in the DC Universe that's about to begin."

"And what I meant by that was introducing a brand new character. It's not a sequel, not an existing IP. It was... you know, 'Black Adam'. Two years ago the world had no idea who he was. We did, but not the rest of the masses out there."

"What I really meant by, 'This is a new era in the DC Universe,' is listening to the fans. And doing our best to give the fans what they want."

Johnson is determined to be the actor who gives the fans what they wish for and hopes to satisfy with "Black Adam", which will be released later this month. The "Red Notice" star said, "I've been waiting for someone to step up and address the fans and say, 'Hey, we hear you.' "

"So finally, after many months turned into many years, we ended up with what we ended up at. And the whole goal and intention now is to this new era, new time. Now let's build out."