Elon Musk Calls Himself 'Autumn Chicken' as He Talks About Possibility of Having More Babies

The SpaceX founder refers to himself as an 'autumn chicken' in a new interview when he is asked if there are 'other babies looming' after welcoming ten children.

Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Elon Musk is absolutely sure he has no more babies "looming." After welcoming 10 children into the world - the most recent being daughter Exa, 10 months, who he and pop star Grimes had via a surrogate last December, just weeks after Shivon Zillis reportedly gave birth to his twins, the 51-year-old business magnate insisted the idea of becoming a father again is unlikely as he referred to himself as an "autumn chicken."

"I'm pretty sure there are no other babies looming. I'm an autumn chicken!" he told The Financial Times newspaper.

The SpaceX founder - whose first child, Nevada, died from SIDS aged just 10 weeks in 2002 - is also father to 18-year-old twins Griffin and Vivian and 16-year-old triplets Damian, Kai, and Saxon with wife Justin Wilson, and X Æ A-12, two, with Grimes.

Elon also went on to add that civilisation will not go out with a "bang" and insisted it is "important" for people to die eventually. He said, "The current trend for most countries is that civilisation will not die with a bang, it will die with a whimper in adult diapers It's important that people die. How long would you have liked Stalin to live?"

The multi-billionaire also insisted that "something" will happen to the planet eventually and admitted he would help the species become "multi-planet" in order to see his children grow.

He said, "Something will happen to Earth eventually, it's just a question of time. Eventually, the sun will expand and destroy all life on Earth, so we do need to move at some point, or at least be a multi-planet species."

"You have to ask the question: do we want to be a space-flying civilisation and a multi-planet species or not? It's a question of what percentage of resources should we devote to such an endeavour? I think if you say 1 per cent of resources, that's probably a reasonable amount. Especially if I'm getting old, I'll do it. Why not?"

"I think there's some non-trivial chance of dying, so I'd prefer to take that chance when I'm a bit older, and see my kids grow up. Rather than right now, where little X is only two-and-a-half. I think he'd miss me."