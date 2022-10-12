Post Malone Apologizes to Boston Fans With Free Signed T-Shirts During Show

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Music

The 'Sunflower' hitmaker gives out free T-shirts which feature a heartfelt signature from the star himself after he disappointed his fans over the postponement of his 'Twelve Carat Tour'.

AceShowbiz - Post Malone makes sure that he treats his disappointed fans in Boston well. The "Sunflower" hitmaker apologized to his fans with free customized T-shirts after canceling his "Twelve Carat Tour" in Boston following his nasty fall.

On Monday night, October 10, the 27-year-old took to the stage at the TD Garden in Massachusetts. Before his performance, the musician offered another massive apology to his audience. In a video obtained by TMZ, he could be heard telling the crowd, "I'm so f**king sorry and I just wanted to say thank you for coming out tonight ladies and gentlemen. It means the f**king world to me."

Aside from the stellar concert, Posty also made sure to let patrons know that custom T-shirts were waiting for them on their way out, specially designed for the father of one's highly anticipated return to Boston, complete with a heartfelt signature from the star himself.

Post previously pulled the plug on his performance, just hours before he was due to appear, after suffering from a fractured rib during a seriously gnarly fall at his St. Louis, Missouri concert.

"Boston, I love y'all so f**king much," Post wrote in a social media statement at the time. "On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o'clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sound on the right side of my body. I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before."

Posty further explained that he was "having a very difficult time breathing, and there's like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move." He added, "We're in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can't do the show tonight. I'm so f**king sorry."

A few days later, Post announced that his "Twelve Carat Tour" in Cleveland continued as planned. He wrote on September 27, "Cleveland, I will be singing the F**K outta some songs tonight [face with steam from nose emoji] see y'all tonight [love emoji]." When hitting the stage at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, however, he admitted he was playing through the pain and still trying to heal.

Then earlier this month, Posty looked better than ever. When entertaining the crowd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, the "I Like You" rapper, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, could be seen dancing around with a bra onstage.