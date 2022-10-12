 

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cover Images/Sara De Boer
Celebrity

The former 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' star and her husband have allegedly filed for divorce after only two years of marriage as fans notice that she has removed his last name from her Instagram bio.

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Another celebrity couple's marriage is coming to an end. Amid reports of Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's marital woes and Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's divorce, Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are reportedly calling it quits as well.

Sources tell theJasmineBRAND that the former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and the sports anchor have "separated for awhile now" and that everything between the pair is "amicable." They even have allegedly filed for divorce.

"They really do love each other and it wasn't anything scandalous or anyone at at fault…it just didn't work out," the sources dish. Further details are currently not available, but the pair have no children together, so custody won't be an issue in their divorce.

According to Radar Online, Cynthia and Mike, who tied the knot on October 10, 2020, filed for divorce before what would have been their second wedding anniversary. Neither of them has commented on the reports.

People have actually talked about Cynthia and Mike's relationship for a while now due to their social media activities, which hinted at trouble in paradise. Cynthia has removed the surname "Hill" from her Instagram profile and she did not post anything to celebrate what would have been their second wedding anniversary.

Fans also noticed a recent video where Mike wasn't wearing his wedding band. In the clip, the sportscaster had a mystery woman holding onto him as she did a flip. Mike, who was loudly cheering the woman, gave her a high five for her impressive stunt.

Weighing on the couple's relationship status, one fan asked, "Guys did Cynthia and Mike split up? She is no longer Cynthia Bailey-Hill on Instagram." Another fan pointed out, "She has pictures of him on her IG but not recent ones. You have to go back to April. But it’s their anniversary and there's nothing. This is sad actually she seemed happy."

Others were supportive of Cynthia's supposed decision to break up with her husband. "Honestly, I respect Cynthia Bailey being decisive about no longer wanting to waster her time," one person commented. "Marriage just doesn't seem to be on my auntie, Cynthia Bailey's good side and that is ok," another remarked.

