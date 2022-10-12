Ne-Yo's Attempt to Make Crystal Smith Delete IG Post Accusing Him of Cheating Denied By Judge

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

Previously, the RnB star accused his estranged wife of violating the court order by publishing their marital issues on social media which later made him lost 'approximately $400,000.'

AceShowbiz - Ne-Yo's attempt to make Crystal Smith take down her social media post accusing him of cheating has been denied by a Georgia judge. The judge has shut down the "So Sick" hitmaker's demand that his estranged wife be found in contempt of court as their divorce battle intensifies.

On Tuesday, October 11, Radar Online reported that a hearing was held last week as part of the divorce after the 42-year-old R&B star filed an emergency motion. The judge found Crystal was not in willful violation of the court order. Further, the judge did not order Crystal to remove her Instagram post that accused the crooner of cheating on her.

While the judge did not order Crystal to remove any posts, he instructed both parties to refrain from making public statements or derogatory statements on social media, podcasts and other platforms.

In his initial motion, Ne-Yo said after Crystal filed for divorce that she was trashing him on social media. The "Miss Independent" singer claimed his job as a professional entertainer was dependent on his public image, with his lawyer stating that the singer's "earnings and earning capacities are directly affected by the manner by which his image is received and considered by the general public."

Ne-Yo accused Crystal of violating the court order by publishing a post on Instagram that accused him of being a narcist, subjecting her to "eight years of lies and deception" and soliciting unprotected sex with prostitutes.

Crystal wrote in her post, "8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected … every last one of them! To say I'm heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist."

Not stopping there, Ne-Yo insisted that Crystal has cost him $400,000 in deals due to the cheating claims. His lawyer stated, "To date, [Ne-Yo] has lost approximately $400,000 in wages associated with public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts related to the promotion of his new musical project."

Amid the intense divorce battle, Ne-Yo, who allegedly refused to pay her spousal support, reportedly got his alleged baby mama pregnant again. The "Because of You" crooner and a woman named Sade, who already have a baby together that was conceived while he's married to Crystal, are allegedly expecting another child.

Last month, The Neighborhood Talk Instagram account posted a video of Sade, whose Instagram page is @ItsBigSade, showing off her growing baby bump. Sade, clad in a mini black bodysuit, could be seen cradling her pregnant belly while moving her body left and right as she tried to expose her tummy.