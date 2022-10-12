Kanye West Shares Cospiracy Theory About Actors Being Hired to 'Sexualize' His Kids

Cover Images/Instagram/Palace Lee Celebrity

In unaired portions of the rapper's appearance on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight', he also makes allegations that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, a 'known eugenics,' created Planned Parenthood with the KKK.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West made bizarre claims about his children in an unaired section during his recent interview with Tucker Carlson. Vice obtained portions of Ye's headline-making TV interview that were reportedly edited out of the final, two-part broadcast.

In the footage, the Yeezy designer apparently made more disparaging remarks about Jewish people and allegations that Louis Vuitton's culture of "racism" and "elitism" was responsible for "killing" designer Virgil Abloh. In addition, Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" cut the rapper's claims that "fake children" were planted in his home to manipulate his kids.

"I mean, like, actors, professional actors, placed into my house to sexualize my kids," he told the host, referring to his kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. The 45-year-old musician then talked about the "so-called son" of an apparent associate, saying, "We don't, we didn't even believe that this person was her son because he was way smarter than her, right?"

Ye has been candid about his bipolar disorder which makes him "hyper-paranoid." In an interview with David Letterman back in 2019, the Chicago rapper opened up, "When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything, everyone. This is my experience, other people have different experiences. Everyone now is an actor. Everything's a conspiracy."

Back to the unaired portion of the interview, the Grammy winner further talked about the Kardashians kidnapping Chicago on her fourth birthday. "Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my Black child on her birthday," he alleged.

"I did not know the location of the birthday party and Travis Scott (II) had to give me the address. When I showed up, they were so frazzled. If that's not the most Karen-level thing, to feel like you can take a black child and not give the father the address," he continued. "This is the way people are treated when they get out of prison, when they go to prison. And 100 percent, I am in a glass prison or else I'd be the one with the say so over where my children go to school."

Meanwhile, the other footage that didn't air saw Ye claiming that Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger, a "known eugenics," created Planned Parenthood with the KKK "to control the Jew population." He said, "When I say Jew, I mean the 12 lost tribes of Judah, the blood of Christ, who the people known as the race black really are, This is who our people are. The blood of Christ. This, as a Christian, is my belief."

At another point, the "Donda" artist ranted about his children going to a school that celebrates Kwanzaa, "I prefer my kids knew Hanukkah than Kwanzaa," the controversial rapper noted. "At least it will come with some financial engineering."