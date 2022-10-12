 

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Pic of Her Scar When Revealing Stage 2 Melanoma Diagnosis

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' first revealed a cancer scare in March by sharing graphic photos of her back after she underwent a medical procedure to remove an unusual mole.

AceShowbiz - Teddi Mellencamp has gotten candid about her health issue. Revealing that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" shared a photo of her light pink back scar next to a bandaged spot.

Alongside the Tuesday, October 11 Instagram post, the 41-year-old wrote, "Melanoma awareness update. Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma." She added, "They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma."

"Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps. Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today," she continued. "Moral of this story: if a doctor says, 'come in every 3 months' please go in every 3 months. I so badly wanted to blow this off."

" 'What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently a lot. I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old.," the TV personality further elaborated. "This has been such a wakeup call for me, and I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you're in."

Teddi first announced a skin cancer scare in March this year. At that time, she let out graphic photos of her back after she underwent a medical procedure to remove an unusual mole on her back that had changed colors. She also attached an image of her bandaged back.

"On my way to work which is why I am all glammed up. However, this is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks," she captioned the post. "I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when [Kyle Richards] saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc who within minutes said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal."

"I am doing my best to stay present and positive as I head to [filming] today. Grateful that I am busy to keep my mind from racing as I await the results. I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others," she continued. "Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin."

