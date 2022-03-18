Teddi Mellencamp Posts Graphic Photo of Mole Removal When Revealing Skin Cancer Scare

Instagram Celebrity

In a new social media post, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star also expresses her gratitude to Kyle Richards, who took her to the doctor to check the unusual mole that 'had changed colors' on her back.

AceShowbiz - Teddi Mellencamp has gotten candid about her health condition. Taking to social media, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star revealed a skin cancer scare with a graphic photo of her mole removal.

On Thursday, March 17, the Bravolebrity made use of Instagram to share a photo of her back after she underwent a medical procedure to remove an unusual mole on her back that had changed colors. She also added a photo of her bandaged back.

"On my way to work which is why I am all glammed up. However, this is a reminder to please go get your yearly skin checks," Teddi captioned her post. The 40-year-old reality star went on to express her gratitude to fellow Bravo star Kyle Richards for helping her discover the unusual mole.

Teddi shared, "I had been avoiding mine bc of my own anxiety for a very long time but when @kylerichards18 saw my back and it had changed colors again, she immediately took me to the doc." The TV personality added that within minutes, the doctor "said it looks like melanoma and did a big removal."

"I am doing my best to stay present and positive as I head to [film] today," Teddi told her followers. She went on to note that she's doing just fine after undergoing surgery to remove the mole. "Grateful that I am busy to keep my mind from racing as I await the results," she penned.

"I find strength in being honest with you all and hope this helps others," Teddi continued. She later reminded her followers to check their skin regularly as saying, "Please let this be a reminder to take action on your own skin. Give me a [love] if you have recently gotten a check or are booking one today. *if you don't want to see it don't swipe."

In the comment section, many of her fellow Bravo stars showed some support. "Teddi so glad you got it checked. Kyle's a good friend [folded hands and love emoji]," commented Dorit Kemsley with Tamra Judge saying, "Love you friend. You got this [red heart emoji] from one melanoma survivor to another." In the meantime, Lala Kent wrote, "Teddi, I am so thankful that you posted this!!! Glad you had it looked at, mama [clapping hands and red heart emoji]."