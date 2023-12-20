Teddi Mellencamp to Undergo Another Surgery After Immunotherapy Treatment for Skin Cancer Failed

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star declares that she has decided to go under the knife on December 26 'to remove a larger portion of problematic area' on her skin.

AceShowbiz - Teddi Mellencamp has shared an update on her cancer journey. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" revealed that she is undergoing another surgery upon learning that her immunotherapy treatment for skin cancer failed.

On Tuesday, December 19, 42-year-old ex-Bravo star made use of her Instagram to reveal the result of her cancer treatment. Along with a photo featuring scars on her upper back, she wrote in a lengthy caption of the post, "Long story short: The immunotherapy treatment did not work on my melanomas. I had a wide excision removal on my most recent melanoma last week to see if it did and sadly it did not."

Teddi went on to explain, "I have been presented with a couple new options and I have decided with my doctors that the best next course of action is have surgery on December 26th to remove a larger portion of problematic area." She then admitted, "I don't like going under and my anxiety is popping off but I have faith all will be ok and that the reason this is happening to me is because I am able to raise awareness."

The former reality TV star further unveiled her plan for the near future. "After surgery, when god willing my margins are clear, we will continue to monitor my body closely every 3 months," she penned. "In the meantime, I am so looking forward to spending Christmas with my loved ones and hope this is a reminder to book your skin checks for the new year."

Teddi announced that she was diagnosed with stage 2 of skin cancer back in October 2022. Since then, she has undergone more than ten biopsies. Nearly one year later, in September, she revealed that she was doing another form of treatment called immunotherapy.

In October, Teddi declared that she was praying "so hard" for progress with immunotherapy cream. "It's been 12 days since I started the immunotherapy cream on my shoulder, and sadly it has not blistered yet. Blisters = it's working. So my doctors are upping the dosage in the hopes that kicks it into gear. Otherwise, we are going to have to take next steps, which is a full skin graft of my shoulder, taking the skin from my lower abdomen," she explained.

