Khloe Kardashian in 'Healing Process' After Having Tumor Removed From Her Face

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star reveals that she noticed a small bump on her cheek and 'decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.'

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian divulged that she has had a tumor removed from her face. When making the revelation on social media, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum informed her fans that she's now in her "healing process" after surgery.

The 38-year-old got candid about her health scare via Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 11. Giving a closer look to her cheek, she wrote, "After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."

In a follow-up post, Khloe noted, A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face." She continued, "I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

"I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fisher was able to get everything - all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process," the Good American founder further elaborated. "So, here we are...you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."

Khloe penned in a separate post, "PS I am ONLY sharing this story with you so I can remind everyone to get checked, and frequently." She then recalled, "At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas."

"Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time," the daughter of Kris Jenner emphasized. "I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exam as well as your annual checkups."