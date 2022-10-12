'Teen Mom 2' Star Leah Messer and Fiance Jaylan Mobley Split Two Months After Announcing Engagement

Instagram Celebrity

The 30-year-old TV personality and her then-fiance confirm their breakup through a joint statement shared on their respective Instagram accounts alongside a black-and-white photo of the two.

AceShowbiz - Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have parted ways. The "Teen Mom 2" star and her fiance announced that they have broken up, just two months after announcing their engagement to the world.

The now-exes confirmed their split through a joint statement shared on Instagram on Tuesday, October 11. "While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we've realized that it's best we walk separate paths. We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we've had in this relationship," they penned alongside a black-and-white photo of the two.

"So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together," they added. "Thank you, Leah and Jaylan."

Jaylan proposed to Leah during their romantic anniversary trip to Costa Rica in August. "It feels amazing. I never imagined myself being here today, but I couldn't imagine myself being anywhere else," the 3-=year-old reality star gushed, before her then-fiance chimed in, "I can't even express how I'm feeling. I wanted this moment to be the perfect moment for her."

Leah claimed to PEOPLE that she "knew something was going on" ahead of the proposal, which took place on August 19. However, the TV personality admitted that she "had no idea it was going to be like this."

Jaylan, for his part, confessed that he was "nervous" but prepared at the same time. "I've been thinking about this for at least 2-3 months... I knew that it would be cool if we did it in Costa Rica - where we came when we first started dating," he shared. "A lot of people helped pull this off. I just consider myself to be blessed and lucky to be in her life."

At that time, Leah shared the proposal photos on her Instagram in which she could be seen flaunting her engagement ring. "Two souls, one heart [one red heart emoji] It's official!! [ring emoji]," she raved. Unsurprisingly, the post has been deleted.