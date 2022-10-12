'Days of Our Lives' Star James Lastovic Found After Missing During Hike in Hawaii

Instagram Celebrity

The 27-year-old actor and his roommate, Nevin Dizdar, were taking a trip to Kauai and were supposed to go back to Los Angeles on Monday, October 10, but his mom said they never arrived.

AceShowbiz - "Days of Our Lives" star James Lastovic has been found. Two days after he was reported missing in Hawaii with his roommate Nevin Dizdar, it was announced that the actor and his pal were on their way back to their resort.

Revealing the news was Nevin's sister, Emma Dizdari. Making use of Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 11, she penned, "My sister and James are okay, they got lost on their hike but made it back to their car and are on their way back to the resort now. Thank you everyone for reposting and helping us reach Nevin."

James' mother, Lucienne Lastovic, previously divulged on Instagram that her son and Nevin were taking a trip to Kauai. They were supposed to go back to Los Angeles on Monday but never arrived.

Sharing a photo of herself and her son, Lucienne wrote, "MY SON James AND HIS ROOMMATE Nevin ARE MISSING!" She added, "These 2 young adults stayed over at the Hanalei Bay Resort this past Friday Oct 7, Saturday Oct 8 and yesterday, Sunday Oct 9. They were due to fly back today but never made their flight nor returned their rental car. This is NOT LIKE THEM! They are both consciencious kids."

"The LAST THEY WERE HEARD FROM was yesterday Sunday October 9th at 1:30 pm Hawaii time when they texted their hostess, Carrie Flanders at the Hanalei Bay Resort. The last they were seen was by Carrie Flanders yesterday at 8 am," she added. "Carrie is from Brea and was gracious enough to have them stay over for 3 extra days."

"They asked for info about KOKEE state PARK so they could take the long trail hike. They also asked her directions to Shipwrecks Beach to the Cliff diving area. They never returned back to the resort lastnight," the worried mom continued. "They left all their belongings at the resort which are now in the police's posession. If you know ANYONE in Kauai, PLEASE PASS THIS ALONG."

James starred as Joey Johnson on "Days Of Our Lives" from 2015-2017 and again in 2020. In addition, the 27-year-old is known for his recurring role as Christian Keene on Netflix's dark comedy series "Insatiable".