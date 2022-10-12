 

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Arionne, who was in a relationship with the realtor when he was still married to Melody Holt, isn't happy that her baby daddy pops up at her house after he was filming 'RHOA' with his new fling over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Martell Holt has been called out by her baby mama Arionne Curry after he was spotted with his new fling Sheree Whitfield over the weekend. After he was spotted filming "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", he apparently made his way back to meet his son, whom he shares with his former side chick, but she's not happy about it.

Arionne, who was in a relationship with the realtor when he was still married to Melody Holt, took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of her call log, insinuating that he tried to call her multiple times from an unknown number. "Got back in town stressed I ain't answering!" she wrote over it.

Arionne then accused the "Love and Marriage: Huntsville" alum of using her on his reality show. "I let his first show play me so hard," so she claimed. "By the time I caught on 2 years into the s**t they had made up so many lies about me I looked crazy defending myself! NEVER AGAIN! Y'all they had me and still got me Fu**ed Up."

As for why Martell was calling her, Arionne said, "He has called me 15 times claiming he looking for Knox and emailed as well. By the way wasn't concerned about him this weekend!" Seemingly being caught off guard by his presence at her place, she ranted, "Pops up talking about where my son. I'm in the house trying to hide like I'm not home I just didn't feel like his bulls**t. This man really got out that lady bed and drove straight to my house from Atlanta."

"He so slick he hides he car and walks to the backyard. Whole time I'm thinking he gone. Next thing I know he banging on the back door talking about haha I see you trying to hide. I jumped looking stupid trying to peep around," she further shared.

Arionne said she got her son Knox ready "in the front with his bag and car seat" thinking that Martell was going to spend his time with the tot, but she got an unexpected response. "And what he tell me ima come back and get him when I get my other kids. But I thought you wanted yo son so Bad……. Yeah right," she slammed him.

"Lol Now he sorry……..Inspector gadget really tried it today. This has been my life for years now. Y'all seeing some bulls**t on TV!!!" Arionne wrote in a separate Story. She added, "Crazy right. I didn't bother him all weekend. I never do. I let him party at the chateau….. Sad."

Martell and Sheree have been romantically linked for months after they were spotted together in the summer. When asked about their relationship, the Bravolebrity said in July, "We've been just hanging out, I'm enjoying life right now." She revealed that she met Martell through mutual friends and that she already felt comfortable enough to introduce him to some of her pals and a few family members. She added that Martell's helping her build her clothing line, She by Sheree.

