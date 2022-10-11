 

Kanye West Seen on Another Date With Model Juliana Nalu

Cover Images/Instagram/Peter Cepeda
That aside, the 'Gold Digger' rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian allegedly snubbed him when they reunited at their 9-year-old daughter North's basketball game last week.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - The controversy surrounding him doesn't stop Kanye West from going on dates. The Chicago rapper was spotted enjoying some time with model Juliana Nalu for the second time on Sunday, October 9.

In some pictures that circulated online, the pair were seen at a movie theater in Hollywood as the "Donda" artist took the Brazillian beauty to watch "Triangle of Sadness". The two appeared to spend a good time together as they exited the venue arm in arm.

For the outing, Ye sported an all-black ensemble featuring a baggy jacket and his favorite clunky boots. The 24-year-old model also went with the same color palette, though she put some pops of white in her outfit. She completed her look with heeled boots and a "2024" baseball cap.

They left the place in the musician's SUV. Prior to that, he stopped to give autographs for some fans.

The movie date arrived a day after Ye and Juliana hit celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. During the Saturday outing, the rapper and his apparent new muse also paid a visit to a clothing warehouse.

Hailing from Rio de Janeiro, Juliana currently lives in Los Angeles. The brunette beauty signed to multiple modeling agencies, including Mix Models, MGM Models and Elite Model Management. Most recently, the model reached a major career milestone when she walked in her first Fashion Week show for the clothing brand 6PM in Milan.

That aside, Ye apparently reunited with ex-wife Kim Kardashian at their 9-year-old daughter North's basketball game. In a new YouTube video, which was titled "LAST WEEK", the "Famous" spitter was seen supporting North from the sidelines in a hoodie, a baseball cap and jeans. The 45-year-old Grammy winner could also be heard asking his eldest child to "show" her "skills."

Kim then made appearance in the footage. "The Kardashians" star could be seen sporting a white tank and sweats to the sporting event. She stood beside her son Saint as Ye spoke to them. The former spouses appeared to start walking out of the gymnasium together before Kim was pulled aside.

While Ye titled the video "LAST WEEK", a source told Page Six that the footage was actually from several weeks ago. The exes, however, did attend another game on Friday, October 7. According to TMZ, the SKIMS founder snubbed Ye by not acknowledging the rapper, who wore his controversial "White Lives Matter" tee at the game.

