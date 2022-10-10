 

Sarah Ferguson Calls It 'a Big Honor' to Take Care of Queen Elizabeth's Dogs

The Duchess of York, who along with her ex-husband Prince Andrew has been entrusted with the care of the late monarch's two corgis, says, 'Sandy and Muick are national treasures.'

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Sarah Ferguson says it is a "big honour" to have taken on Queen Elizabeth's corgis. The late monarch, who passed away at the age of 96 on September 8 after a record-breaking reign of 70 years, bred 10 generations of the dog breed and the Duchess of York has branded the two dogs she left behind, Sandy and Muick, as "national treasures" after she and her ex-husband Prince Andrew were entrusted with their care.

She told The Daily Telegraph, "It's a big honour. Sandy and Muick are national treasures and they have been taught well."

The "Most Intriguing Lady" author now has a total of seven dogs living under her roof, but explained that her five terriers "balance out" with the corgis.

She added, "They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I've got used to it now."

Former trainer Dr. Roger Mugford previously explained that the surviving pair will be aware of the Queen's death as they go into the full-time care of her second son and his ex-wife because they are "very perceptive" of changes within their environment.

He said, "Dogs are very perceptive of changes in their owners. I'm sure they knew that Her Majesty was in decline and they will have missed her. doubt there will be serious changes in the grief, because they were so used to being cared for by other members of the household and, of course, by Prince Andrew, who was present at the death and is taking over their care now."

