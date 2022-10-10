Bono Gushes Over 'Special' Friendship With Wife Ali Hewson

Cover Images/Freddie Baez Celebrity

In addition to that, the 'Beautiful Day' rocker explains that his bond with his childhood sweetheart as friends can sometimes 'outpace' the romantic side of things.

Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Bono has a "special friendship" with his wife. The U2 star has been married to childhood sweetheart Ali Hewson since 1982 and explained that their bond as friends can sometimes "outpace" the romantic side of things.

The 62-year-old musician, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, said, "But I would say if you ask me seriously, friendship can outpace romantic love, sometimes. It is a grand madness about us. There's something about knowing that you're going against the odds. But I would say if you ask me seriously, friendship can outpace romantic love, sometimes. And friendship is what myself and Ali have. When you have romantic love and friendship, that's really something special."

The "Beautiful Day" rocker, who has daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, and sons Elijah, 23, and John, 21 with his 61-year-old wife, went on to add that it was "brilliant" when he and his wife reached their Ruby Wedding anniversary because 40 is a "powerful number" for them both.

Speaking at the New Yorker Festival, he said, "Any time either of us got lost, the other would ... be there to get the other one home. And I'm so grateful. And 40 years is a powerful number for me. That's a powerful number for Ali. And it was brilliant when we got to 40, and we went, 'Let's not f**k this up now.' "

Meanwhile, Bono is currently on tour to promote his new memoir "Surrender" and admitted that he had "missed" being on stage before hitting the road again. He said, "I miss being onstage and the closeness of U2's audience. In these shows, I've got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell... Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, Surrender, which is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here."