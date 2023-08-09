 

Bono, The Edge, Bob Geldof and More Among Mourners at Sinead O'Connor's Funeral

Bono, The Edge, Bob Geldof and More Among Mourners at Sinead O'Connor's Funeral
CBS/CNN/RTE/YouTube
Celebrity

As the 'Nothing Compares 2 U' singer is laid to rest at a private Muslim funeral, fellow Irish stars turn up at the ceremony to pay their final respect before her burial.

  • Aug 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - Sinead O'Connor was remembered as a beacon of hope who led a tortured life at her private Muslim funeral. The "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer's funeral was held on Tuesday, August 8 morning in her native Ireland after her death on July 26 in London aged 56, and was given a traditional Muslim burial after her 2018 conversion to the religion.

Read by Imam Shaykh Dr. Umar Al-Qadri, Sinead's eulogy said she had suffered more than "her share of hardship and adversity."

He added to mourners - who included the singer's family as well as the president of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, along with stars including Bono, The Edge, and Sir Bob Geldof, "Gifted with a voice that moved a generation of young people, she could reduce listeners to tears by her otherworldly resonance."

  Editors' Pick

"Sinead's voice carried with it an undertone of hope, of finding one's way home. The Irish people have long found solace in song from the sufferings of this lower abode, and Sinead was no exception, and in sharing that solace, she brought joy to countless people the world over."

Sinead's family had asked people who wished to say a final farewell to stand along the seafront of the singer's former home in Co Wicklow as the cortege passed by around lunchtime - to the sound of Bob Marley and the Wailers' Natural Mystic.

Thousands of her fans wept, sang, and cheered as a VW campervan playing Bob Marley and her hits led the black hearse carrying Sinead's remains, on which mourners laid flowers as it inched through the crowd. At least 5,000 people gathered in her home town to mourn the star with many sobbing while singing "Nothing Compares to U" in a moving final farewell.

Mum-of-four Sinead, whose death came 18 months after her 17-year-old son Shane's suicide, was found dead in her penthouse flat in south-east London and her cause of death has not yet been revealed.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Lori Harvey Revives Her Brother's Brand for Her New Swimwear Line

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'

Related Posts
Bono Publicly Ridiculed by Frank Sinatra Over His Outfit

Bono Publicly Ridiculed by Frank Sinatra Over His Outfit

Bono Scared to Declare His Love for ABBA Because of His Machismo

Bono Scared to Declare His Love for ABBA Because of His Machismo

Bono Unknowingly Fell Asleep in White House's Lincoln Bedroom After Drinks With Barack Obama

Bono Unknowingly Fell Asleep in White House's Lincoln Bedroom After Drinks With Barack Obama

Bono Reveals His Struggle With Imposter Syndrome

Bono Reveals His Struggle With Imposter Syndrome

Latest News
Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance
  • Aug 09, 2023

Bradley Cooper Enjoys Quality Time With Daughter Lea Amid Ex Irina Shayk's Tom Brady Romance

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie
  • Aug 09, 2023

'Suicide Squad' Director Reveals Plan to Release His Version of Critically-Panned Movie

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods
  • Aug 09, 2023

Taylor Swift Dominates Nominations for 2023 MTV VMAs With Eight Nods

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker
  • Aug 09, 2023

Lil Meech's Alleged New Lady Throws Shade at Summer Walker

Zooey Deschanel Recounts Scary Encounter With Ghost in Haunted New Orleans House
  • Aug 09, 2023

Zooey Deschanel Recounts Scary Encounter With Ghost in Haunted New Orleans House

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'
  • Aug 09, 2023

Ridley Scott Stills Rues the Day He Abandoned 'Blade Runner 2049' for 'Alien: Covenant'

Most Read
Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence
Celebrity

Barefoot Kanye West and Sheer Thong Bodysuit-Clad Bianca Censori Pack on PDA in Florence

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Winnie Harlow 'Confused' After Jamie Foxx's Accused of Anti-Semitism Over 'Fake Friends' Post

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Lil Baby Sparks Chatters After Being Spotted With Some Ink Despite Saying He'd Never Get a Tattoo

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Jennifer Aniston Accused of Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus After Liking His 'Antisemitism' Post

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Lil Meech Appears to Taunt Summer Walker With Provocative Pic After Split

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Dave Portnoy Says Kim Kardashian Should Be Dragged to Jail If She Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Show

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Jonah Hill Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation Following Ex's Emotional Abuse Accusation

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade and Fiance Look 'Odd' During Lollapalooza Date

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star

Leonardo DiCaprio Seemingly Breaks His Dating Rule After Hanging Out With 'Love Island' Star