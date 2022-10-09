 

Anne-Marie Regrets Allowing Herself to Be 'Tamed'

The '2002' hitmaker wishes she had been less 'tamed' as the singer says in a new interview that acting 'grown up,' 'calm,' and 'sensible' is a bad decision.

  • Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Anne-Marie reveals doing her own hair and makeup before a gig allows her a chance to calm her pre-show nerves. As the time leading up to her concerts can be "manic" with travelling, the "Breathing" singer - who has been open about her battle with anxiety - says the only time she has to relax before walking out on stage is when she's in front of the dressing room mirror getting herself glammed up.

"Well, I do my own hair and makeup, so that, for me, is the time I have to prepare. It's crazy because you are either on the road or on a plane or have to go to another country or festival," she told HELLO! Magazine when asked if she has a pre-show beauty ritual.

"It's a long, manic day and I feel like when I'm there, sitting in front of the mirror doing my hair and makeup, that's the time when I get to chill and focus on trying not to scream about what's about to happen."

The 32-year-old pop star also admitted that she wishes she had been less "tamed" and has vowed to go "crazy again" like her teenage days. Asked what she would tell her 16-year-old self, she said, "I've learnt a lot about myself recently."

"I think I would just tell myself not to be tamed. I feel like I was a crazy teenager and over the years, you think to yourself, 'Oh, I have to grow up now. I have to be calm. I have to be sensible.' And recently, I've realised that was a bad decision. So I'm going crazy again!"

