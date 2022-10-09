Olly Murs 'So Content' Recording New Album About Romance With Bodybuilder Fiancee

Instagram Music

The 'Heart Skips a Beat' singer is in 'the best possible place' as he is waiting for his new album to come out while planning a wedding with his bride-to-be.

AceShowbiz - Olly Murs takes inspiration for his new album from his romance with fiancee Amelia Tank. Claiming it was "fun" to pen songs about their relationship, the 38-year-old singer/songwriter reveals that his partner inspired most of the tracks on his upcoming record "Marry Me".

"I didn't know how much fun it would be to write about me and Amelia a little bit - it's not all about us, but there is an element of Amelia in each song which I can relate to and she can relate to. It is great to have a moment in my life where I feel so content at home and so happy," he told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

"Things are in the best possible place they could be - at least until you start talking wedding plans which is stressful as hell. But now I am just concentrating on work again and I have nothing to worry about at home. It is so settled and lovely."

Olly will release his new record in December after recently signing with EMI Records and he is eyeing a return to the charts after teaming up with BTS songwriters David Stewart and Jessica Agombar.

He said, "I've never done this before. It felt weird writing with the same people constantly. But I loved the routine, and the consistency. We just kept writing good songs. They had a great vibe and an enthusiasm, and a hunger."

"The X Factor" alum's last album made it to number two in the Official UK Albums Chart. "Marry Me" is released on December 2.