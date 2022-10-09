M. Night Shyamalan Extends Deal With Universal, Books New Thriller for 2024 Release

Instagram Movie

The 'Sixth Sense' director has already booked a new movie with Universal while gearing up for the premiere of 'The Cabin at the End of the World' adaptation.

AceShowbiz - M. Night Shyamalan is expected to release a new thriller with Universal in 2024. After continuing his lucrative partnership with the studio, the 52-year-old director is scheduled to unleash the upcoming untitled film on April 5, 2024.

The project follows his previous collaborations with Universal, including 2015's "The Visit", 2017's "Split", 2019's "Glass", 2021's "Old", and the upcoming "Knock at the Cabin", which will be released on February 3, 2023.

"Knock at the Cabin" features Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge, who along with their daughter, played by Kristen Cui, are taken hostage at a cabin in the woods by a quartet of villains portrayed by Dave Bautista, Rupert Grint, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Abby Quinn.

The movie is an adaptation of author Paul Tremblay's "The Cabin at the End of the World". Paul recently said, "I honestly spent a chunk of my 2022 spring quelling internet speculation and putting out Twitter fires connecting the book and movie."

"It reached a point in early June where that became impossible, however, with all the information out there, including the IMDb page. I have been doing my part to be respectful of movie marketing desires and certainly wouldn't dream of spoiling anything."

"Like the majority of adaptations, there will be story changes and differences compared to the book so my readers will still be surprised by the film."

Shyamalan first signed the option with FilmNation for the movie back in 2017 with a director attached to the project, but things "didn't work out." Tremblay added, "When it didn't work out with the first director, Night was still interested in producing, which then became him wanting to rewrite the script and direct as well."

The movie is said to have a 1990s thriller feel to it. The author explained, " 'The Cabin at the End of the World' is itself a reaction to the home invasion film subgenre. Most of me is excited and intrigued at the prospect of seeing my story reimagined or refracted on screen. But I'd be lying if I said I was egoless about the whole experience. This novel means a great deal to me."