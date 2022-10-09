Eddie Murphy Ordered to Pay Mel B $35K in Child Support

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

The comedian, who is described as an 'extraordinarily high earner' in legal docs, will give his ex $35,000 a month in child support from October this year until their daughter turns 18 in 2025.

AceShowbiz - Eddie Murphy's child support payments to Mel B (Melanie Brown) have increased. The "Saturday Night Live" alum, who shares 15-year-old daughter Angel Iris Murphy Brown with the Spice Girls member, has been ordered to pay $35,000 a month.

According to legal papers obtained by DailyMail.com, the comedian initially paid $25,000 a month since he and his ex reached a settlement in their paternity battle back in February 2009. However, the singer wants to have a higher amount due to a change in her income.

Eddie, who was described as an "extraordinarily high earner" in the docs, will give Mel B $35,000 a month in child support from October this year until their daughter turns 18 in 2025. The actor also agreed to cover the musician's attorney fees of $10,000.

"The amount of child support set forth hereinbelow has been calculated based on the reasonable needs of the minor child... Commencing October 1, 2021, as and for child support for the benefit of Angel, Respondent shall pay to Petitioner the sum of $35,000 per month," so read the docs. "Child support shall be payable via wire transfer, and shall be due on the first calendar day of each month."

However, Mel B will still be responsible for "add-on" costs. They include "health insurance, health care, extracurricular activities, and educational expenses" for Angel.

Mel B and Eddie dated for nine months in 2006 and welcomed Angel together in the following year. The couple's relationship soon turned sour and he initially denied he was the father of Angel until a DNA test proved otherwise.

Despite the split and legal drama, Mel B once described her baby daddy as "a lovely person." She told "Good Morning Britain" back in 2018, "He's all about family and he's very respectful and very old school and we courted for quite some time before anybody knew. It was like a love story that didn't have a perfect ending."