'RHOBH': Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna at Each Other's Throat in Season 12 Reunion Teaser

Bravo TV

the first trailer of the reunion of season 12 of the Bravo reality show features the ladies discussing plenty of things, including Paris Hilton's mom's Aspen trip 'meltdown.'

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 12 reunion will be as explosive as the previous reunions. Unleashed on Thursday, October 6, the first trailer of the three-part reunion features the ladies discussing plenty of things, including Kathy Hilton's Aspen trip "meltdown."

The trailer opens with the Housewives arguing with each other before Kathy makes an appearance and joins the rest of the ladies by the end of the night. She later tells Lisa Rinna, with whom she's been feuding, "You fight with everybody." She adds, "What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on."

Elsewhere in the reunion, host Andy Cohen recounts some of Lisa's many allegations about Kathy. "Lisa said that you said, '[Dorit Kemsley] is a stupid, useless idiot. [Crystal Kung Minkoff] and [Sutton Stracke] are pieces of s**t. I will destroy [Kyle Richards] and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.' "

Defending herself, Lisa tells the group, "I was being abused by Kathy Hilton." Lisa's remark prompts Kathy to fire back, saying, "Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up."

Their epic showdown concludes with Kathy telling her newfound enemy, "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it."

Lisa and Kathy's beef started after Lisa claimed that Kathy spoke rudely of not just her sister Kyle, but all of the other ladies too during her meltdown. "I feel like I have seen the devil and her name is Kathy Hilton," Lisa revealed.

She explained in a confessional, "We get in the sprinter van and Kathy starts screaming about everything and she's saying things like, 'I'm going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down the show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.' What in the holy f**king hell?"

"She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she's jumping up and down breaking her glasses, she's pounding the walls and she's screaming she 'made Kyle.' Kathy's 'responsible for Kyle.' And she said, 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do,' " she continued.

Lisa also likened Kathy to Satan in addition to claiming that the latter's Aspen tirade inflicted a level of "PTSD." She added at Crystal's 1920s-themed birthday party, "I'm happy to be here for Crystal. But it's hard to get past what I had just been through with Kathy. I am very, very in shock still. And I am putting on a brave face because I feel PTSD."