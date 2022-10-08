 

Kanye West Reignites Feud With Drake Just Hours After Giving Him a Shout-Out

Kanye West Reignites Feud With Drake Just Hours After Giving Him a Shout-Out
Cover Images/Instagram/ACE/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The 45-year-old 'N***as in Paris' hitmaker disses the 'Certified Lover Boy' artist on Instagram less than a year after he sent out a public plea to end their years-long beef.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has made headlines recently, from wearing the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, blasting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family and others. What's more surprising, the "Donda" artist seemingly reignited his feud with Drake just hours after giving him a shout-out on social media.

In a since-deleted post, the 45-year-old Yeezy designer wrote, "Drake a f**k ya baby mama's mama." The billionaire emcee went on to note, "That's the real war."

Prior to that, Ye shared a screenshot of his Instagram post which was liked by Drake. He captioned it, "EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST. IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST. WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA. ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD."

  See also...

A number of Internet users were left confused by Ye's antics. Among those offering their two cents was model Deelishis, who wondered, "Wait I thought they were friends this morning according to Ye… man I only went to the store to get detergent and already they got into it. What's really good???"

It was unclear what's Ye's motive behind his latest post. However, he and Drake just squashed his beef less than a year ago. In November 2021, the "N***as in Paris" hitmaker sent out a public plea on Instagram, thanks to J. Prince.

"This is Ye and J. Prince. I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," the father of four declared at that time. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest."

Later in December, the two rap legends performed at the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert, marking their first time sharing a stage since burying the hatchet. Following the gig, the Canadian superstar shared photos of the two on Instagram, though he ended up deleting them.

You can share this post!

YG Insists 'How to Rob a Rapper' Is Not a Diss Track Despite Being Released After PnB Rock's Death

Miss USA 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel Denies Her Win Was 'Rigged': 'I Have a Lot of Integrity'
Related Posts
Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Kanye West Insists 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Is 'Funny' Despite Ongoing Backlash

Kanye West Insists 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Is 'Funny' Despite Ongoing Backlash

Kanye Criticizes Kim Kardashian's Fashion Line, Disapproves of Their Kids Modelling Her Products

Kanye Criticizes Kim Kardashian's Fashion Line, Disapproves of Their Kids Modelling Her Products

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will