Kanye West Reignites Feud With Drake Just Hours After Giving Him a Shout-Out

Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has made headlines recently, from wearing the "White Lives Matter" T-shirt, blasting his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's family and others. What's more surprising, the "Donda" artist seemingly reignited his feud with Drake just hours after giving him a shout-out on social media.

In a since-deleted post, the 45-year-old Yeezy designer wrote, "Drake a f**k ya baby mama's mama." The billionaire emcee went on to note, "That's the real war."

Prior to that, Ye shared a screenshot of his Instagram post which was liked by Drake. He captioned it, "EVERYONE KNOWS ME AND DRAKE HAD A RIVALRY IN THE PAST. IT REALLY WARMED MY HEART TO SEE DRAKE LIKE ONE OF MY POST. WE STILL NEED THE DONDA TEAM TO PLAY NOCTA. ALL DRAKE MUSIC WILL BE PLAYED AT DONDA GAMES MOVING FORWARD."

A number of Internet users were left confused by Ye's antics. Among those offering their two cents was model Deelishis, who wondered, "Wait I thought they were friends this morning according to Ye… man I only went to the store to get detergent and already they got into it. What's really good???"

It was unclear what's Ye's motive behind his latest post. However, he and Drake just squashed his beef less than a year ago. In November 2021, the "N***as in Paris" hitmaker sent out a public plea on Instagram, thanks to J. Prince.

"This is Ye and J. Prince. I'm making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake," the father of four declared at that time. "Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it's time to put it to rest."

Later in December, the two rap legends performed at the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert, marking their first time sharing a stage since burying the hatchet. Following the gig, the Canadian superstar shared photos of the two on Instagram, though he ended up deleting them.