LeBron James Hails Son Bronny as 'Young King' in Sweet Birthday Tribute

To celebrate Bronny's 18th birthday, the Los Angeles Lakers player takes to Instagram to share throwback photos of him holding his son when he was still a baby as well as a recent picture of the two.

AceShowbiz - LeBron James was celebrating his son Bronny James' latest milestone. As the latter turned 18 on Thursday, October 6, the Los Angeles Lakers star hailed the birthday boy as a "young king" in a sweet tribute.

Making use of Instagram, the NBA star shared some throwback photos of himself and his son when he was still a baby on a basketball court. He followed it up with a picture of the two which was seemingly taken in recent months.

"How is this kid 18 years old today y'all!!??!! I can't deal with it," LeBron penned in the caption. "I'm so proud of the young man you've become kid! Continue to be YOU throughout your journey because it's simply better that way! And I'll be right beside you whenever/however needed! Love you Young [king] @bronny!!! Happy Bday."

Aside from Bronny, LeBron shares 15-year-old Bryce and 7-year-old Zhuri with his wife Savannah. During a photoshoot for Vanity Fair last month, the couple denied they are pushy parents, adding their children being high achievers was "automatic" due to their dad's genes.

In the interview, Savannah said, "With LeBron being their dad, it's just automatic." The 36-year-old continued, "It's not something we've pushed or told them that they had to do, or anything like that. It just happened."

In February 2015, it was revealed Bronny had already received basketball scholarship offers from colleges. He currently features in "Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers", a new documentary series about his high school basketball team that debuted on Amazon Prime.