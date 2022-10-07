 

Brad Pitt Grateful to Authorities for Making 'Independent Decisions' Despite Angelina Jolie's Claims

Brad Pitt Grateful to Authorities for Making 'Independent Decisions' Despite Angelina Jolie's Claims
Cover Images/Dara Kushner
Celebrity

Years after he was cleared by the FBI of any wrongdoing in the investigation of the 2016 plane flight, the 'Bullet Train' actor is accused by his ex of choking one of their kids and hitting another in a lawsuit.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt continues fighting to prove his innocence amid Angelina Jolie's claims that he assaulted her and their children. Responding to the actress' recent allegations, his legal representative has made their point across by citing authorities' decisions that exonerated the actor.

In a statement to Page Six on Thursday, October 6, Brad's attorney Anne Kiley said, "Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one - unlike the other side." She added, "He's not going to own anything he didn't do."

Defending the 58-year-old Hollywood star, his lawyer claimed, "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation." She went on stating, "Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions."

Insinuating that her client is ready to battle his ex in court, Anne declared, "Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."

  See also...

While the FBI has cleared Brad of any wrongdoing following their investigation into the 2016 plane fight, Angelina has accused Brad of choking one of their children and hitting another during his outburst. The bombshell allegations were dropped in her cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Chateau Miraval.

The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star additionally claimed Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her, as well as poured beer on her and red wine on the children. Back in August, photos of Angelina's alleged injuries she suffered from the fight leaked online.

However, sources close to Brad were adamant that he never choked any of his and Angie's children, and denied her claims that he lunged at any of their kids, according to TMZ. Hitting back at the "Eternals" star, the sources accused her of "adding inaccurate information for attention, it hurts the family."

Another source also disputed Angie's claims, telling Radar Online, "She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving."

A spokesperson for Brad told Page Six on Wednesday that those allegations were "completely untrue."

You can share this post!

'RHOBH': Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna at Each Other's Throat in Season 12 Reunion Teaser

LeBron James Applauded for Giving Young Fan Signed Shirt Amidst Game

Related Posts
Brad Pitt Reacts to Angelina Jolie's Assault Allegations Against Him: 'Untrue'

Brad Pitt Reacts to Angelina Jolie's Assault Allegations Against Him: 'Untrue'

Brad Pitt Choked and Hit Kids as They Tried to Protect Mom Angelina Jolie During Plane Altercation

Brad Pitt Choked and Hit Kids as They Tried to Protect Mom Angelina Jolie During Plane Altercation

Brad Pitt Keeps Things Low-Key With Emily Ratajkowski as He Fears Angelina Jolie Will 'Badmouth' Him

Brad Pitt Keeps Things Low-Key With Emily Ratajkowski as He Fears Angelina Jolie Will 'Badmouth' Him

Brad Pitt Thinks Rumored Flame Emily Ratajkowski Is 'the Hottest Thing on the Planet'

Brad Pitt Thinks Rumored Flame Emily Ratajkowski Is 'the Hottest Thing on the Planet'

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding