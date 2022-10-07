Brad Pitt Grateful to Authorities for Making 'Independent Decisions' Despite Angelina Jolie's Claims

Cover Images/Dara Kushner Celebrity

Years after he was cleared by the FBI of any wrongdoing in the investigation of the 2016 plane flight, the 'Bullet Train' actor is accused by his ex of choking one of their kids and hitting another in a lawsuit.

AceShowbiz - Brad Pitt continues fighting to prove his innocence amid Angelina Jolie's claims that he assaulted her and their children. Responding to the actress' recent allegations, his legal representative has made their point across by citing authorities' decisions that exonerated the actor.

In a statement to Page Six on Thursday, October 6, Brad's attorney Anne Kiley said, "Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one - unlike the other side." She added, "He's not going to own anything he didn't do."

Defending the 58-year-old Hollywood star, his lawyer claimed, "He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation." She went on stating, "Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions."

Insinuating that her client is ready to battle his ex in court, Anne declared, "Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."

While the FBI has cleared Brad of any wrongdoing following their investigation into the 2016 plane fight, Angelina has accused Brad of choking one of their children and hitting another during his outburst. The bombshell allegations were dropped in her cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Chateau Miraval.

The "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" star additionally claimed Brad grabbed her by the head and shook her, as well as poured beer on her and red wine on the children. Back in August, photos of Angelina's alleged injuries she suffered from the fight leaked online.

However, sources close to Brad were adamant that he never choked any of his and Angie's children, and denied her claims that he lunged at any of their kids, according to TMZ. Hitting back at the "Eternals" star, the sources accused her of "adding inaccurate information for attention, it hurts the family."

Another source also disputed Angie's claims, telling Radar Online, "She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving."

A spokesperson for Brad told Page Six on Wednesday that those allegations were "completely untrue."