 

Angelina Jolie Accused of Making Up Claims About Brad Pitt's Abuse on Their Kids 'for Attention'

Angelina Jolie Accused of Making Up Claims About Brad Pitt's Abuse on Their Kids 'for Attention'
Cover Images/PapJuice
Celebrity

Sources close to the 'Bullet Train' actor deny the 'Maleficent' star's allegations that her then-husband choked one of their children and hit another during a plane fight in 2016.

  • Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie is accused of lying about Brad Pitt's alleged abuse on their children. More shocking details of the couple's infamous 2016 row were recently unveiled in the documents filed by the actress in cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Chateau Miraval, but her claims are now refuted by her ex-husband's camp.

Sources close to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star are adamant that he never choked any of his and Angie's children, and deny claimed he lunged at any of their kids as well, according to TMZ. Hitting back at the "Eternals" star, the sources accuse her of "adding inaccurate information for attention, it hurts the family."

Another source also disputes Angie's claims, telling Radar Online, "She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving."

In the documents filed by Angie, her lawyers claim that negotiations to sell her share of the alcohol business to her ex-husband broke down over his demand that she sign "a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children," Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

  See also...

Detailing Brad's outburst during a flight from France to California in September 2016, the filing states, "Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall. Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom."

The 58-year-old star then allegedly lunged at one of his children when they came to defend their mother, prompting her to grab him from behind. The documents continue, "To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow."

"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," the docs reveal. "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."

Back in August, photos of Angelina's alleged injuries she suffered from the fight leaked online. At the time, it was also reported that Brad called one of his kids "a f**king Columbine kid." The Columbine High School massacre took place in 1999 when two students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, murdered 12 kids and a teacher at the education establishment.

You can share this post!

Kourtney Kardashian Claims She's No Longer Close to Her Sisters

Carrie Underwood Remembers 'Cantankerous' Loretta Lynn in Sweet Tribute After Her Death
Related Posts
Angelina Jolie Bee Picture Wins International Photo Awards

Angelina Jolie Bee Picture Wins International Photo Awards

Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Seizing Control of Winery as Retaliation for Divorce

Angelina Jolie Accuses Brad Pitt of Seizing Control of Winery as Retaliation for Divorce

Rolling Stone Founder Confirms Angelina Jolie Tipped Photographer Off on Brad Pitt Beach Pics

Rolling Stone Founder Confirms Angelina Jolie Tipped Photographer Off on Brad Pitt Beach Pics

Angelina Jolie Hailed 'Genius' by Salma Hayek Following 'Without Blood' Collaboration

Angelina Jolie Hailed 'Genius' by Salma Hayek Following 'Without Blood' Collaboration

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Bella Hadid Gives an Eyeful of Her Breasts in Sheer Catsuit at Paris Fashion Week

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party