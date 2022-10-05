Angelina Jolie Accused of Making Up Claims About Brad Pitt's Abuse on Their Kids 'for Attention'

Cover Images/PapJuice Celebrity

Sources close to the 'Bullet Train' actor deny the 'Maleficent' star's allegations that her then-husband choked one of their children and hit another during a plane fight in 2016.

AceShowbiz - Angelina Jolie is accused of lying about Brad Pitt's alleged abuse on their children. More shocking details of the couple's infamous 2016 row were recently unveiled in the documents filed by the actress in cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Chateau Miraval, but her claims are now refuted by her ex-husband's camp.

Sources close to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star are adamant that he never choked any of his and Angie's children, and deny claimed he lunged at any of their kids as well, according to TMZ. Hitting back at the "Eternals" star, the sources accuse her of "adding inaccurate information for attention, it hurts the family."

Another source also disputes Angie's claims, telling Radar Online, "She continues to rehash, revise and reimagine her description of an event that happened 6 years ago by adding completely untrue information each time she fails to get what she wants. Her story is constantly evolving."

In the documents filed by Angie, her lawyers claim that negotiations to sell her share of the alcohol business to her ex-husband broke down over his demand that she sign "a nondisclosure agreement that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt's physical and emotional abuse of her and their children," Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Detailing Brad's outburst during a flight from France to California in September 2016, the filing states, "Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, and then grabbed her shoulders and shook her again before pushing her into the bathroom wall. Pitt then punched the ceiling of the plane numerous times, prompting Jolie to leave the bathroom."

The 58-year-old star then allegedly lunged at one of his children when they came to defend their mother, prompting her to grab him from behind. The documents continue, "To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane's seats injuring Jolie's back and elbow."

"The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other," the docs reveal. "Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children."

Back in August, photos of Angelina's alleged injuries she suffered from the fight leaked online. At the time, it was also reported that Brad called one of his kids "a f**king Columbine kid." The Columbine High School massacre took place in 1999 when two students, Eric Harris and Dylan Klebold, murdered 12 kids and a teacher at the education establishment.