Beyonce Dubbed 'Arrogant' by Right Said Fred for Using 'I'm Too Sexy' Without Permission

Fred Fairbrass and Richard Fairbrass reveal in an interview that the 'Lemonade' hitmaker didn't approach them to request their blessing before interpolating their 1991 hit song on 'Alien Superstar'.

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Right Said Fred wasn't too thrilled when Beyonce Knowles interpolated their 1991 hit song "I'm Too Sexy" on her "Renaissance" standout track "Alien Superstar". In fact, the pop band blasted the singing diva for using their song without requesting their blessing.

Members Fred Fairbrass and Richard Fairbrass revealed in an interview at the 2022 Broadcast Music Inc. Awards in London that the "Lemonade" hitmaker didn't approach them for the matter. "Normally the artist approaches us but Beyonce didn't because she is such an arrogant person," Right Said Fred told The Sun. "She just had probably thought 'come and get me,' so we heard about it after the fact, when you did."

The musicians also noted that other musicians, such as Drake and Taylor Swift, "came to us" when they wanted to use their song. Drizzy took the hook on "I'm Too Sexy" for last year's "Way 2 Sexy". Meanwhile, the "All Too Well" singer interpolated the same track on "Look What You Made Me Do".

"To use our melody they need our permission so they send us the demo and we approve it and if so we get a co-write credit," Right Said Fred went on to say. "With this Beyonce thing there are 22 writers it's ridiculous so we would get about 40 [pounds]. There is so little money now in the actual sales, people like friends, golfing partners, engineers, bookers and the guy who brings the coke, they all want a cut."

"There is nothing we can do. It is s**t. You are going to get into a conversation with someone who has a lot more presence and power and money than we do. And that won't go well," the pair added.

Right Said Fred, however, shared on Twitter that they didn't intend to turn it into a legal matter. "We're delighted Beyonce is using our melody, a simple 'please' or 'may I' would have been nice," the Fairbrass brothers tweeted on Wednesday, October 5.

Prior to this, Kelis also unleashed on Beyonce as well as Pharrell Williams after the "Crazy in Love" hitmaker sampled Kelis' hit song "Milkshake" on her song "Energy" without her knowledge. "My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding," Kelis wrote at the time. "I heard about this the same way everyone else did."

The ex-wife of Nas then fumed in an Instagram video, "The definition of collaboration means that we are working together." She continued, "There's no working together if you are not even checking to see if everything's cool. That's a problem."

While Beyonce decided to remove the "Milkshake" sample from her new track, it remains to be seen if she will take the same action to "Alien Superstar".