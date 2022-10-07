Nia Long's Ex Says She's 'Sticking' by Ime Udoka Despite Cheating Scandal

Cover Images/Tony DiMaio Celebrity

Maasai Z. Dorsey, who shares a 21-year-old son with Nia, believes that the actress is giving the suspended basketball coach 'unconditional love' as he has nothing bad to say about Ime.

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nia Long's ex-boyfriend has weighed in on her relationship issues with Ime Udoka. Maasai Z. Dorsey, who is the father to Nia's elder child, says that she is "sticking by him" despite the suspended basketball coach's infidelity.

Maasai, who shares a 21-year-old son with Nia, told Daily Mail, "We talk as a family, and it's all about unconditional love, and that's what she's giving him." He insisted, "We're sticking by him 100%."

And Maasai has nothing against Ime despite his cheating scandal. "All I could say is good things about Ime. He's a good man," he praised the former Boston Celtics coach. "All these years. I'm happy he's in my son's life. Every man needs another chance. Like the Bible says, the flesh is weak. He's not a bad guy. Hopefully, he's learned from this."

Nia herself appears to share Maasai's philosophy of forgiving one's mistake. She recently shared a video via her Instagram Story which read, "When you see people change their whole life and start walking down a path of enlightenment, hugging trees, connecting with nature, loving themselves, embracing positivity, letting that light shine, understand one thing: that light that you see, understand one thing about that light: they had to go into the darkness to get it. No shadow, no light, know shadow, know light."

Previously, Nia laughed at question about her cheating husband. Met in Los Angeles on October 1, the actress was asked if she was "working things out" with Ime. She refused to answer, letting out an exasperated laugh before walking away and into her car.

However, the former "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star ditched her engagement ring during the outing, which marks her first sighting since the cheating scandal. She was accompanied by her ten-year-old son Kes, whom she shares with her longtime partner Ime.