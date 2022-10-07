Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining 'Justice World Tour' Until 2023

Instagram Music

The Canadian superstar previously revealed in September that he's canceled the rest of his world tour to focus on his health after being diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome.

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber won't be hitting the stage until next year. After announcing his break, the "Peaches" hitmaker decided to postpone the rest of the "Justice World Tour" for at least six months.

Revealing the news was the tour's official Instagram page on Thursday, October 6. The announcement read, "JUSTIN BIEBER ANNOUNCES THE JUSTICE WORLD TOUR ENDED WITH ROCK IN RIO. ALL REMAINING DATES OF HIS WOLRD TOUR POSTPONED TO NEXT YEAR. INCLUDES ALL DATES UP TO AND INCLUDING MARCH 25, 2023."

"Ticketholders will be informed on next steps as updates occur," it added. "Fans with tickets to all postponed WORLD TOUR dates should await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available."

On September 6, Justin revealed that he's canceled the rest of his world tour to focus on his health. "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed," the 28-year-old began his statement. "As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour."

"After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me," the Canadian star continue. "This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil."

Justin went on to recall, "After getting off the stage, the exhaustion overtook me, and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now." The husband of Hailey Baldwin then noted, "So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being."

Before concluding his post, Justin assured his fans that he will "be ok, but I need time to rest and get better." He added, "I've been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"