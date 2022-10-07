 

Lily-Rose Depp Gets Raunchy in New Trailer for 'The Idol'

HBO
TV

The 23-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp struts her stuff in skimpy outfits and seduces viewers in a newly-premiered provocative trailer for the upcoming HBO series.

  Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lily-Rose Depp teases her new onscreen role in a provocative trailer for HBO's upcoming series "The Idol". In the clip, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis' 23-year-old daughter is seen wearing a red top and black leather shorts in her part as budding pop singer Jocelyn.

"Look at the camera and f*** everyone in America?" she says as part of proof she is full of "fire" who is prepared to give her fans "what they love." "F*** 'em and f*** 'em good," responds her co-star Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 36.

The trailer then shows a warning "Los Angeles is where all the monsters of the world come together" before Lily's character meets Tedros played by singer The Weeknd, who tells her to "trust no one" apart from him on her mission to create a hit.

Tedros blindfolds her as he rubs her hips before slapping her rear in a hallway, and with Lily's character apparently bewitched by him, Tedros tells her he needs "full control no matter f****** what."

"The Idol", set in the music industry, tells of a cult leader-style self-help guru who develops a complicated relationship with Lily's character.

Co-created by "Euphoria" mastermind Sam Levinson, along with The Weeknd and Reza Fahim, the series also stars Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Ramsay, Hari Nef, Mike Dean, and Hank Azaria. And among a long list of actors with roles is the late Anne Heche.

Director Amy Seimetz left the project due to a change in creative direction, leaving Sam to take the helm, with the series due to premiere on HBO in November.

Lily is said to be dating rapper Yassine Stein, 23. They were rumoured to have started dating in October 2021, before they were seen kissing at a grocery store car park in November that year.

