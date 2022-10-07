 

Cheryl Burke Says Legal Battle With Ex-Husband Is Not Over Despite Finalizing Divorce

Cheryl Burke Says Legal Battle With Ex-Husband Is Not Over Despite Finalizing Divorce
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Dancing With the Stars' professional hints at a possible trial to decide the custody of her beloved dog after she and former husband finalized their divorce.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cheryl Burke will go to court over custody of her dog if she has to. Although finalizing her divorce from Matthew Lawrence last month, the "Dancing With the Stars" professional admits there is potentially a trial ahead for the pair over who gets to care for their "daughter," pooch Ysabella.

"It's still not over because we have to maybe go to trial - well, we are going to go to trial, unless [Lawrence] all of the sudden calls it off. That will happen in January. I'm still just really hurt by the whole situation," the 38-year-old dancer said when speaking on her iHeartRadio podcast "Burke in the Game" on Thursday, October 5.

"That's my dog. Ysabella is my daughter; I'm a dog mom, and that's it. I couldn't even imagine my life - I mean, I could just cry right now. But I couldn't imagine my life without her."

  See also...

Cheryl - who filed for divorce in February, citing irreconcilable differences - has been open about her "big emotions" and how important Ysabella has been in helping her cope with her split from the ex "Boy Meets World" star.

Writing on social media, she said, "I've realized that whenever I am at a point in my life where I have some big emotions to process, the best thing for me to do is to spend some time alone - other than being with [my dog] Ysa of course, but I truly feel like she is a part of me, so she doesn't count. If I'm being honest, really feeling my feelings is new to me. (sic)"

The television personality has also expressed "curiosity" about maybe dating again but won't be using technology to find someone new.

Cheryl said, "It doesn't necessarily mean, though, that I'm ready to get on Raya or any of these dating apps just yet. I definitely want to start, maybe, meeting new people. Obviously, that means, I'll have to start getting out of my comfort zone and out of this house in order to do so. It is something of curiosity."

You can share this post!

Mila Kunis Grateful to 'That '70s Show' Co-Stars for Keeping Her Away From Drugs

Gigi Hadid 'Has Her Walls Up' as She's Co-Parenting With Zayn Malik
Related Posts
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Reach Property Agreement Amid Divorce

Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Reach Property Agreement Amid Divorce

Cheryl Burke Blasts Cheating Ex Over 'Hidden' Viagra and Necklace

Cheryl Burke Blasts Cheating Ex Over 'Hidden' Viagra and Necklace

Cheryl Burke Celebrating 'Sober Birthday'

Cheryl Burke Celebrating 'Sober Birthday'

Cheryl Burke Explains How 'No Constant Father Figure' Has Affected Her Love Life

Cheryl Burke Explains How 'No Constant Father Figure' Has Affected Her Love Life

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding