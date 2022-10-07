 

Mila Kunis Grateful to 'That '70s Show' Co-Stars for Keeping Her Away From Drugs

The 'Black Swan' beauty explains how the conduct of her older TV co-stars such as Topher Grace and now-husband Ashton Kutcher influenced her from young age.

AceShowbiz - Mila Kunis thanks her older "That '70s Show" co-stars for steering her away from drugs. Inspired by the conduct of her co-stars, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Topher Grace, and now-husband Ashton Kutcher, the 39-year-old actress - who was just 14 years old when she was cast as Jackie Burkhart in the Fox series - suggested things could have turned out differently for her if they were a little wilder.

"I will say, the reason I don't do drugs, the reason I didn't get into doing drugs, all of that was because nobody on the set did. I looked up to them, at 14, and so the trajectory of my career, my life, could've gone any which way, but it didn't," she said in a video interview when speaking to America's Vanity Fair.

While the cast often "played poker on Friday nights" and "drank beer" on set, Mila never felt out of place. She joked, "I wasn't intimidated. I had a solid ego, man." But the "Black Swan" actress admitted she did feel in awe of the rest of the cast at times.

She added, "I don't know if it was intimidating in the sense that I didn't know who I was or lost sense of myself. But I must've been like, 'Wow, these kids are all so cool and they're so much older than I am.' We were all trying to figure ourselves out. We were all young."

The actress noted her casting was unusual for the time. She said, "It was in the heyday of older kids playing younger kids and I was actually the age of the character."

And Mila admitted she lied about her age during her audition. She confessed, "I'd like to make it very clear now, I did lie. You have to sign a contract before you get the job and, in my contract, I had to put an asterisk and be like, 'Studio teacher.' And they're like, 'What do you mean?' And I was like, 'Oh, P.S., I'm 14.' "

Fortunately, show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner didn't want to consider anyone else for the role when the truth was revealed. Mila added, "They were so sweet, they were like, 'Well, we loved you at that point, so what did we care?' "

